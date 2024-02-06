All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 4, 2017

Budget cuts mean some flood-detection gauges to go offline

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- About 20 percent of the Missouri gauges used by state and federal agencies to gather water data and monitor floodwaters will go offline this summer because of budget problems, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS's Missouri Water Science Center in Rolla maintains 274 gauges across the state, and 49 of them are scheduled to be deactivated after June 30, The Springfield News-Leader reported...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- About 20 percent of the Missouri gauges used by state and federal agencies to gather water data and monitor floodwaters will go offline this summer because of budget problems, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS's Missouri Water Science Center in Rolla maintains 274 gauges across the state, and 49 of them are scheduled to be deactivated after June 30, The Springfield News-Leader reported.

Various entities fund the gauges, including the state departments of natural resources, conservation and transportation.

Amy Beussink, director of the water science center, said gauges are paid for individually, and funding varies annually depending on the priorities of the partners with USGS.

Beussink said "a couple of different partners were dealing with budget constraints," but she declined to say which entities were less willing or able to fund the gauges after June.

The Legislature, following the recommendation of Gov. Eric Greitens, this session reduced core funding for the Missouri Geological Survey, which funds the Water Science Center in Rolla, by about $1.2 million.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

C. Shane Barks, deputy director of the Rolla center, said the gauges have drawn a lot of interest, and there still is time for new funding before they have to be discontinued.

State money brings in federal funds for the gauges, Barks said, and it costs $14,600 per year to operate a gauge.

Data gathered by the gauges is used for several purposes, such as drinking-water management, power-plant operation and infrastructure for dams, levees, bridges and roads, Barks said.

They also are used for protecting life and property from floods and droughts and floodplain management and regulation.

"Real-time data is essential for activities that require rapid decisions, such as the issuing of flood warnings and flood crest predictions by the National Weather Service and the evacuations of persons in flood-prone areas," he said.

Other uses for the gauges include measuring the history of changes in water levels, observing water quality, weather models and forecasts, river and infrastructure management, as well as recreational purposes, such as determining whether a river is suitable for use by canoeists.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy