Buck recognized with President's Volunteer Service Award

Tamara Zellars Buck, professor and chairwoman of the Department of Mass Media at Southeast Missouri State University, was awarded the President's Volunteer Service Award on Friday for her service to the Cape Girardeau community in a surprise award ceremony at the university.

During the presentation, Buck was recognized for her dedication to ensuring the betterment of others and the community through her 4,010 hours of service.

When accepting the award, Buck paid special tribute to her parents, who were sitting front row. She said she admires them for their dedication to community service and social justice.

"They are always cheering, but I am also very aware that I learned every bit of service-minded work that I do, I learned it from them," she said.

She also thanked all her colleagues, the dean of the Holland College of Arts and Media and school administrators.

The President's Volunteer Service Award is the highest award given as part of the President's Volunteer Service Award Program (PVSA). Global International Alliance and People of Choice, a certifying organization granted authority to give out PVSA to volunteers, presented the award to Buck.

Buck was not told about the award beforehand and the presenter said she was happy everyone who knew was able to keep it a secret. The same day, Buck received the 2021 Cape Girardeau Zonta Club's Woman of Achievement Award.