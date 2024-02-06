All sections
NewsSeptember 10, 2017

Brothers Walker to perform at fair, go on a tour

Their introductions typically are short. "I'm Clinton Walker," one said. "I'm Coty," said the other. "We're identical twins." As if it weren't apparent. Bearded and bespectacled, the Brothers Walker enjoy a rare and obvious chemistry that on its own can be entertaining. They weave sentences together in the way twins do and engage in brotherly ribbing...

Tyler Graef
Brothers Walker perform live in the Southeast Missourian newsroom Friday for the inaugural episode of the newspaper's concert series On the Record, which highlights original music from local artists.
Brothers Walker perform live in the Southeast Missourian newsroom Friday for the inaugural episode of the newspaper's concert series On the Record, which highlights original music from local artists.BEN MATTHEWS

Their introductions typically are short.

“I’m Clinton Walker,” one said.

“I’m Coty,” said the other. “We’re identical twins.”

As if it weren’t apparent.

Bearded and bespectacled, the Brothers Walker enjoy a rare and obvious chemistry that on its own can be entertaining. They weave sentences together in the way twins do and engage in brotherly ribbing.

Brothers Walker perform live in the Southeast Missourian newsroom Friday for the first episode of the newspaper's concert series On the Record.
Brothers Walker perform live in the Southeast Missourian newsroom Friday for the first episode of the newspaper's concert series On the Record.BEN MATTHEWS

But then the music starts, and that rapport is cast in beaming vocal harmonies.

That’s what piqued Usher’s interest in 2014 when the brothers performed on the television show “The Voice.” It’s also a large part of how the Bernie,

Missouri, duo has managed to continue its success in the country-music world since then.

On Tuesday, the two are scheduled to play the SEMO District Fair grandstand with David Crowder and tour in support of their forthcoming album, “Who I Am.”

As the title implies, the album is largely an introspective endeavor, Clinton said — an effort to define themselves as musicians and as people.

Their “twins-who-sing” billing is admittedly tongue-in-cheek, but it still understates their aim and journey so far.

For years, they’ve spoken openly about their entrance on the country-music scene and how it may be generously described as serendipity.

“We had no intention of being a country act,” Clinton said.

“Nope,” his brother added.

“Total accident,” Clinton said.

Their aspirations were to make worship-rock — more Chris Tomlin than Chris Stapleton.

But when their first real crack at a country song netted them an opening gig for Travis Tritt, it appeared they’d found a winning formula.

Part of that formula is their earnest approach to songwriting by mining their rural upbringing for material.

“We write for ourselves,” Coty said, “and hope that other people like it.”

The impish charm in their live performances lends authenticity to the lyrics about broken arms and hidden BB guns. Considering their

furtive mid-performance grins, surely they were rascals.

But then there are songs such as “Rich Man,” written for their father, Tom, about how he taught them the difference between wealth and riches.

And it’s more than lyrics. They credit him and their mother, Carol, with teaching them a sense of agency and humility.

They recalled being 15, when their father fulfilled their request for a secondhand lawn mower. They had to practically rebuild the thing before it would run, but within two years, Clinton had bought his first car.

That work ethic, Clinton said, has proved more useful to them as musicians than singing lessons would have.

“We didn’t come from a musical family,” he said. “We came from a family that work their butts off. We pour our best into everything.”

Just as important, Coty said, has been their faith.

“We’ve been singing together since we were 2,” he said. “But it’s not something we can really take credit for. There’s work that goes into it; you have to be a steward of the gifts you’re given, but they’re still gifts. ... We had no control over any of it.”

“Who I Am” is slated for November release, and more information about the brothers can be found on their Facebook page.

When they’re not performing, Coty produces music for Walker Brothers studio, which they founded, and Clinton is a math teacher.

“This is the first time neither of us has a full-time job,” Coty said.

But whatever the combination of grace and sweat and luck, they both now are professionals.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Advertisement
