Brothers Walker to perform at fair, go on a tour

Their introductions typically are short.

“I’m Clinton Walker,” one said.

“I’m Coty,” said the other. “We’re identical twins.”

As if it weren’t apparent.

Bearded and bespectacled, the Brothers Walker enjoy a rare and obvious chemistry that on its own can be entertaining. They weave sentences together in the way twins do and engage in brotherly ribbing.

Brothers Walker perform live in the Southeast Missourian newsroom Friday for the first episode of the newspaper's concert series On the Record. BEN MATTHEWS

But then the music starts, and that rapport is cast in beaming vocal harmonies.

That’s what piqued Usher’s interest in 2014 when the brothers performed on the television show “The Voice.” It’s also a large part of how the Bernie,

Missouri, duo has managed to continue its success in the country-music world since then.

On Tuesday, the two are scheduled to play the SEMO District Fair grandstand with David Crowder and tour in support of their forthcoming album, “Who I Am.”

As the title implies, the album is largely an introspective endeavor, Clinton said — an effort to define themselves as musicians and as people.

Their “twins-who-sing” billing is admittedly tongue-in-cheek, but it still understates their aim and journey so far.

For years, they’ve spoken openly about their entrance on the country-music scene and how it may be generously described as serendipity.

“We had no intention of being a country act,” Clinton said.

“Nope,” his brother added.

“Total accident,” Clinton said.

Their aspirations were to make worship-rock — more Chris Tomlin than Chris Stapleton.