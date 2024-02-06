Broadway traffic signal pole replacement project to close intersection

Editor's note: This story has been edited to reflect that Cotner Electric handled replacement of a traffic-signal pole. The mistake was due to a source error.
Broadway will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic at Sprigg Street from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday to allow Cotner Electric to replace a traffic-signal pole.
The pole was struck by a vehicle several weeks ago, assistant public-works director Stan Polivick said.
The pole was set to be replaced Aug. 14, but the work was delayed because the city’s bucket truck was undergoing repairs at the time, Polivick said.
Motorists will be able to travel along Sprigg Street while the work is being done, according to a news release.
Detours will be placed near the intersection.
Local traffic will be allowed only for businesses in the area, officials said in the release.
Drivers are asked to use caution near the work zone and consider an alternate route, officials said.
