Broadway in Cape designated a 'great street' by urban planners

The American Planning Association–Missouri Chapter announced Tuesday the designation of an eight-block section of Broadway in Cape Girardeau, from Pacific Street to the Mississippi River, as a “great street” in its 2021 Best Places in Missouri recognition.

“(This) area is a vibrant commercial and residential corridor,” APA said in a news release, adding, “Broadway exemplifies a truly great street, well-planned and person-focused with a strong history.”

APA, with national headquarters in Chicago, praised Broadway for its “many destinations,” specifically noting Southeast Missouri State University, Courtyard by Marriott hotel, Marquette Tech District and Riverfront Park along the Mississippi.

“Obviously, (this recognition) is a huge plus,” said John Mehner, longtime president and chief executive officer of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

APA-Missouri, in its Broadway designation, called the 2009 DREAM Strategic Plan as key to the changes along one of Cape Girardeau’s major arteries.