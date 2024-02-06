Broadway in Cape designated a 'great street' by urban planners

The American Planning Association–Missouri Chapter announced Tuesday the designation of an eight-block section of Broadway in Cape Girardeau, from Pacific Street to the Mississippi River, as a “great street” in its 2021 Best Places in Missouri recognition.
“(This) area is a vibrant commercial and residential corridor,” APA said in a news release, adding, “Broadway exemplifies a truly great street, well-planned and person-focused with a strong history.”
APA, with national headquarters in Chicago, praised Broadway for its “many destinations,” specifically noting Southeast Missouri State University, Courtyard by Marriott hotel, Marquette Tech District and Riverfront Park along the Mississippi.
“Obviously, (this recognition) is a huge plus,” said John Mehner, longtime president and chief executive officer of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.
APA-Missouri, in its Broadway designation, called the 2009 DREAM Strategic Plan as key to the changes along one of Cape Girardeau’s major arteries.
Mehner agrees.
“Since the DREAM initiative, since the arrival of the casino and with the city of Cape stepping forward with a TIF (tax-increment financing) district, people were encouraged to re-do their buildings,” said Mehner, who has led the Cape Girardeau chamber since 1993.
“(APA) recognizes we’ve got a great partnership with a lot of organizations, including Old Town Cape, and a lot of people who have stepped forward to make sure our downtown is the best it can be,” he added.
APA-Missouri, according to its website, started the Great Places in Missouri program in 2014 “to recognize neighborhoods, streets and public places throughout the Show Me State demonstrating exceptional character, quality and planning — attributes that enrich communities, facilitate economic growth and inspire residents and visitors alike.”
It is the first time the group has recognized Cape Girardeau.
The urban planning organization said it will recognize all its designees during a virtual ceremony March 3.
