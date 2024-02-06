All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 23, 2019

Broadway floodgate reopened; cleanup to begin today

Although it remains several feet above flood stage, the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau was low enough Monday morning to allow the reopening of the Broadway floodgate. Although the Broadway gate is open, the floodgate at the foot of Themis Street remained closed. City officials say it will probably reopen by Wednesday or Thursday at the latest. Both gates have been closed since mid-March...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Originally from Cape Girardeau, Kristi Ogle, left, helps her son, Nolan, 7, as he slides across a patch of mud Monday at Riverfront Park in Cape Girardeau as her husband, Scott, helps their daughter, Samantha, 10, prepare to cross. The family lives in Las Vegas but returned to Cape Girardeau to visit family and stopped to watch the reopening of the Broadway floodgate.
Originally from Cape Girardeau, Kristi Ogle, left, helps her son, Nolan, 7, as he slides across a patch of mud Monday at Riverfront Park in Cape Girardeau as her husband, Scott, helps their daughter, Samantha, 10, prepare to cross. The family lives in Las Vegas but returned to Cape Girardeau to visit family and stopped to watch the reopening of the Broadway floodgate.BEN MATTHEWS

Although it remains several feet above flood stage, the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau was low enough Monday morning to allow the reopening of the Broadway floodgate.

Although the Broadway gate is open, the floodgate at the foot of Themis Street remained closed. City officials say it will probably reopen by Wednesday or Thursday at the latest. Both gates have been closed since mid-March.

Cape Girardeau parks division manager Brock Davis said although the Broadway gate is open, barricades have been set up to discourage people from “sightseeing” on the river side of the floodwall.

“It will be barricaded until the cleanup is done and we have a chance to remove mud and other debris from Riverfront Park,” Davis said. “We will probably start cleaning it Tuesday, weather permitting.”

The walking path along the river side of the floodwall extends just over a mile. Davis said he wouldn’t be surprised if some sections are caked with several inches of mud left by the river.

“Our goal is to get everything cleaned by the weekend,” he said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

As of Monday afternoon, the river gauge at Cape Girardeau stood at 35.3 feet, still more than 3 feet above the 32-foot flood stage, but 11 feet lower than its crest of 46.29 feet June 12.

According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, the river is predicted to fall below 35 feet at Cape Girardeau by tonight and gradually drop under 32 feet by Aug. 4. By that time, the river will have been above flood stage a record 144 continuous days, 19 days longer than the previous record of 125 consecutive days set between June 10 and Oct. 12, 1993.

Meanwhile, across the river in Alexander County, Illinois, seep water inside the county’s levee system continues to drain. Illinois Route 3 between McClure and Gale remains closed along with Illinois Route 146 between East Cape Girardeau and Route 3.

However, the Illinois Department of Transportation opened one lane of Route 146 on Friday between East Cape Girardeau and the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge over the Mississippi River Bridge leading to Missouri.

Portable traffic signals on either side of the reopened lane control the flow of traffic, but an East Cape Girardeau resident who asked not to be identified said she and other residents of the town consider the signals more of a “suggestion” than a restriction.

“If there’s no one coming from the other direction, we go regardless,” she said.

A crew of city employees reopens the Broadway floodgate Monday at Riverfront Park in Cape Girardeau after remaining sealed shut for more than four months.
A crew of city employees reopens the Broadway floodgate Monday at Riverfront Park in Cape Girardeau after remaining sealed shut for more than four months.BEN MATTHEWS
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on th...
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-16-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
NewsNov. 14
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy