Broadway floodgate reopened; cleanup to begin today

Although it remains several feet above flood stage, the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau was low enough Monday morning to allow the reopening of the Broadway floodgate.

Although the Broadway gate is open, the floodgate at the foot of Themis Street remained closed. City officials say it will probably reopen by Wednesday or Thursday at the latest. Both gates have been closed since mid-March.

Cape Girardeau parks division manager Brock Davis said although the Broadway gate is open, barricades have been set up to discourage people from “sightseeing” on the river side of the floodwall.

“It will be barricaded until the cleanup is done and we have a chance to remove mud and other debris from Riverfront Park,” Davis said. “We will probably start cleaning it Tuesday, weather permitting.”

The walking path along the river side of the floodwall extends just over a mile. Davis said he wouldn’t be surprised if some sections are caked with several inches of mud left by the river.

“Our goal is to get everything cleaned by the weekend,” he said.