For Bill Coomer -- aka "Wild Bill" -- AM Vets Outdoors is about getting veterans together.

Coomer of Cape Girardeau is the founder of the organization, which takes veterans on hunting and fishing trips.

On March 14, the Air Force veteran accompanied other veterans while hunting for snow geese in Ware, Illinois.

"The whole premise of this is for vets to be introduced to other vets that way they can become friends with at least one of them," Coomer said. "That way where later on, if they have depression or thoughts of suicide or whatever, at least they have somebody to talk to."

He said in 2016 he had stage-4 throat cancer and "doctors told me I was done."

Active duty Air Force member Andrew Shanahorn, originally of Columbus, Ohio, and now at Scott Air Force Base, signs a decoy featuring the names of other veterans during a snow goose hunt with AM Vets Outdoors on March 14 in Ware, Illinois.

After initial chemo and radiation, Coomer "started coming out of it." He said he was with other organizations when he was sick, but he said veterans normally have to have a certain rating before they can be involved in trips such as the ones through AM Vets Outdoors.

"To me, that felt like we are leaving a lot of vets out," he said. "There was a lot of great guys out there that served our country honorably that I felt should be able to go do trips like this at no cost to them." Coomer said the group is open to any honorably-discharged veteran.

"It helps our vets to get out," Coomer said. "The stresses for a PTSD vet every day, you never know what you're going to get. One minute, everything's [expletive] fine, next minute everything's chaos."

Coomer said even if the hunt is unsuccessful from a game-bagging standpoint, just spending time talking with other veterans helps relieve stress of past moments of combat or PTSD.