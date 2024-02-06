Briggs & Stratton announces major expansion to Poplar Bluff plant

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- More than 200 jobs eventually could be added in Southeast Missouri in the coming years, due to an expansion at Briggs & Stratton's Poplar Bluff plant, a $15 million investment.

Company officials told the Daily American Republic newspaper Thursday morning they are certain they will hire for 130 new jobs in Poplar Bluff over the next 12 months, with around 140 to 150 additional jobs in year two.

The investment is expected to streamline production and increase the utilization of available square footage. It comes at the expense of a Kentucky plant that will be shut down.

"This is very exciting news for Poplar Bluff, Butler County and the entire region," Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce president Steve Halter said in a statement. "We have been a Briggs & Stratton town for over 30 years now and are proud to have such a great employer and supporter of our community. I thank all of our local and state teams who played such an important role in Briggs making the decision to expand their operation locally. We look forward to Briggs & Stratton having many more successful years in Poplar Bluff."

One new state program, Missouri One Start, was key in the company's decision to expand, according to the news release. It is operated by the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

Through this program, $175,000 is available to Briggs & Stratton to train new and existing employees.

In addition, Missouri One Start said it will provide the company with personalized recruitment and screening assistance to ensure the company has the skilled workforce they need to be successful.

The new jobs are expected to provide an average salary of $36,531, officials said.

"One of our top priorities is to get more Missourians into the workforce, but to do that we also need quality jobs to fill," Governor Mike Parson said. "Briggs & Stratton's expansion will ultimately bring hundreds of new job opportunities, and we appreciate the company's continued commitment to our citizens, to Butler County and to Missouri."