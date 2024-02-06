All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMay 24, 2018
Briefly 5/24/18
**Pilot dies after plane crash on golf course BOLIVAR, Mo. -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol said an 87-year-old man died after a small plane he was piloting crashed at a southwest Missouri golf course. Patrol Sgt. Jason Pace says James Donald Baker, of Bolivar, died after the single-engine plane crash Tuesday at the Silo Ridge Golf Course near Bolivar. He taught in the Christian ministries program at Southwest Baptist State University in Bolivar for 20 years before his retirement in 1996...
Associated Press

Pilot dies after plane crash on golf course

BOLIVAR, Mo. -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol said an 87-year-old man died after a small plane he was piloting crashed at a southwest Missouri golf course.

Patrol Sgt. Jason Pace says James Donald Baker, of Bolivar, died after the single-engine plane crash Tuesday at the Silo Ridge Golf Course near Bolivar. He taught in the Christian ministries program at Southwest Baptist State University in Bolivar for 20 years before his retirement in 1996.

Pace said the plane went down about three-quarters of a mile south of the Bolivar airport.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Springfield News-Leader reported Baker was the only person aboard the 2007 Zenith 601.

Businesses accused of 'Rent-A-Vet' scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Federal prosecutors are alleging two Topeka businessmen and a Kansas City-area man operated a $352 million business fraud scheme that involved using minority or disabled military veterans to obtain federal business contracts.

In a civil action filed in Kansas City, federal prosecutors allege Matt Torgeson, president of Torgeson Electric Co., and Matthew McPherson, president of McPherson Contractors, both based in Topeka, worked with Michael Patrick Dingle to create what are sometimes called "Rent-A-Vet" companies. They allege they received more than 60 fraudulent small-business government contracts beginning in 2009.

-- From wire reports

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
A Missouri man has been executed for a 1998 murder. Was he g...
NewsSep. 25
Tropical Weather Latest: Fast-moving Hurricane Helene is exp...
NewsSep. 25
Back with the Chiefs, running back Kareem Hunt wants to prov...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy