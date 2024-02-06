Briefly 5/24/18

Pilot dies after plane crash on golf course

BOLIVAR, Mo. -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol said an 87-year-old man died after a small plane he was piloting crashed at a southwest Missouri golf course.

Patrol Sgt. Jason Pace says James Donald Baker, of Bolivar, died after the single-engine plane crash Tuesday at the Silo Ridge Golf Course near Bolivar. He taught in the Christian ministries program at Southwest Baptist State University in Bolivar for 20 years before his retirement in 1996.

Pace said the plane went down about three-quarters of a mile south of the Bolivar airport.