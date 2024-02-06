POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Five men have been convicted of stealing more than 60 firearms from a southeast Missouri gun dealer. The U.S. attorney's office announced Tuesday that Arlandus Howard was found guilty by a jury. The other four men, Demarlon Richardson, Germonde Brunner, Arlandus Howard, Norlando Jackson and Antywan Seawood, pleaded guilty.
Prosecutors say they stole the firearms in February 2017 from the Instapawn store near Poplar Bluff, where Richardson is from.
BELLEVIEW, Mo. -- Authorities say a man has drowned after falling off a rock cliff and into a water-filled quarry at Elephant Rocks State Park.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 24-year-old Rashad Moungo, of St. Louis. The patrol says he fell into the quarry Tuesday, began to struggle and then went under again. A coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.
Elephant Rocks State Park is located about 70 miles south of St. Louis.
ST. LOUIS -- The suspect in a deadly shooting at a rooftop bar in downtown St. Louis has surrendered to police. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Scotty Joseph Lee is being held without bail.
Prosecutors filed a warrant Tuesday charging him with first-degree murder, assault and two armed criminal action counts.
Police said several hundred people were on the rooftop level of the Budweiser Brew House at Ballpark Village Sunday night, when Lee and another man got in a shoving match. Corey Hall, a 38-year-old bystander, was killed when gunfire erupted. Another man was wounded.
-- Associated Press
