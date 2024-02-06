Briefly 10/25/18

Columbia nurse surrenders license after man's death

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A Columbia woman who admitted to health care fraud in the case of a man whose body was found encased in concrete has surrendered her nursing license.

Forty-nine-year-old Melissa Denise DeLap pleaded guilty in August to health care fraud in connection with the death of Carl DeBrodie of Fulton, whose body was found in April 2017.

The Columbia Missourian reported state records show DeLap surrendered her license Monday. DeLap was contracted to make monthly visits to DeBrodie and three other residents at Second Chance Homes in Fulton, which served developmentally disabled clients.

DeLap acknowledged she falsely documented visiting DeBrodie during months when investigators believe he was dead.

She was paid about $2,500 for the visits. DeLap must pay $106,795 in restitution to Medicaid as a part of the agreement.

Wandering horses cause shutdown at elementary school

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. -- Horses near an elementary school in northeast Missouri caused a brief shutdown at the school after deciding to go on a short romp.

Six or seven horses from the Division Cavalry Brigade barn in north St. Louis County wandered the campus of Larimore Elementary School on Tuesday, causing officials to keep children and staff inside for about an hour.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the 14 horses of the Division Cavalry Brigade are used to teach Civil War history and serve children and veterans with special needs. Their owner, Terry Crowder, says the horses had visited the school before.

Police were able to coax the horses back to their home, which is about 300 yards from the school.