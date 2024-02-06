Briefly 1/25/18

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Chief Justice Zel Fischer called Wednesday for expanded drug treatment courts to help fight opioid misuse in the state.
Fischer told lawmakers gathered in the Missouri House for the annual State of the Judiciary speech that he expects treatment courts "will be on the front lines of the opioid battle." But he said admission into programs has dropped an average of 23 percent since a 27 percent funding cut this fiscal year.
He added that there are now 15 counties without access to any type of treatment court.
"No doubt the success of our treatment courts has largely depended on the cooperation we have had from our partners in the Legislature," Fischer said. "If we are to break the cycle of drugs and crime, every Missourian in need should have a treatment court program within reach."
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Supreme Court has agreed to hear two cases on LGBT rights.
One case transferred Tuesday involves a transgender teen who wasn't allowed to use the boys' locker rooms and restrooms in his Blue Springs school. An appellate court upheld the dismissal of his case.
The other case involves two former employees of the state's Department of Social Services. One of the workers, a gay man, claimed he was discriminated against for not meeting his bosses' stereotypes of how males should act. A co-worker claimed she was retaliated against for associating with him. An appellate panel found discrimination based on sexual stereotypes can be the basis for legal action.
WEST ALTON, Mo. -- A man stopped to help victims of a car crash in eastern Missouri, only to have two men involved in the crash carjack the good Samaritan's truck.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported a Toyota Avalon sped through a red light in West Alton Tuesday and struck a car. The Avalon turned out to be stolen.
Several motorists stopped to help and the men in the Avalon reportedly offered some of them money to help them flee. Police say the men eventually confronted one man and threatened to kill him if he didn't hand over his 2016 Dodge Ram pickup.
The truck was later found about six miles away. No arrests have been made.
