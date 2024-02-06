Briefly 1/25/18

Missouri chief justice wants more drug courts to fight opiods

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Chief Justice Zel Fischer called Wednesday for expanded drug treatment courts to help fight opioid misuse in the state.

Fischer told lawmakers gathered in the Missouri House for the annual State of the Judiciary speech that he expects treatment courts "will be on the front lines of the opioid battle." But he said admission into programs has dropped an average of 23 percent since a 27 percent funding cut this fiscal year.

He added that there are now 15 counties without access to any type of treatment court.

"No doubt the success of our treatment courts has largely depended on the cooperation we have had from our partners in the Legislature," Fischer said. "If we are to break the cycle of drugs and crime, every Missourian in need should have a treatment court program within reach."

Missouri Supreme Court to hear 2 cases on LGBT rights

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Supreme Court has agreed to hear two cases on LGBT rights.