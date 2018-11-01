Briefly 1/11/18

Bill addresses northern Missouri mailing quirk

ST. LOUIS -- Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill has introduced a bill that would put an end to a Postal Service quirk requiring some rural northern Missouri residents to have Iowa mailing addresses.

Details of the bill were announced Wednesday.

For years, some Missourians in Atchison, Clark, Harrison, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler and Scotland counties have been assigned Iowa mailing addresses. The Postal Service has not affected why, and even impacted residents have said they've never been given a good explanation.

McCaskill sent a letter to Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan in November seeking immediate action to rectify the addresses.

Missourians with Iowa addresses have said it causes confusion on emergency calls, forces some residents to cast provisional ballots at the polls, and creates uncertainty in filing taxes.

KC church elder charged in wife's death

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- An elder of a Kansas City, Missouri, church is charged with killing his wife, who was an associate pastor.

Johnson County authorities charged 30-year-old Robert Lee Harris, of Overland Park, on Wednesday with first-degree murder in the death of his wife of 18 months, 38-year-old Tanisha Harris.