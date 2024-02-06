Breast Cancer Awareness Events

__All month__

Pink Up Flamingo Flocking

Join the fun by sending a flock of flamingos to a friend or business. Brought to you by the Joy of Mission Committee at Saint Francis Healthcare System. Small, medium and large flocks are available for $25, $50 and $75, respectively. Or, buy insurance for $100 to make sure you don’t receive a flock. For more information, visit secure.qgiv.com/for/pinuflo.

Texas Roadhouse Donation Collection

Texas Roadhouse will collect donations for Pink Up during the month of October at their Cape Girardeau location, 13 Doctors Park.

Coad Chevrolet

During the month of October, Coad Chevrolet at 517 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau will donate a portion of every car sold to Pink Up.

Morlan Chrysler/Morlan Pre Owned

During the month of October, Morlan Chrysler/Morlan Pre Owned Center at 411 Siemers Drive and 374 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau will donate $50 for every car sold to Pink Up.

RNR Tire Express

During the month of October, RNR Tire Express will match up to $1,500 of proceeds from the breast cancer awareness magnets sold at all locations.

__October 5__

Cruisin’ Out Cancer: The Breast Poker Run Ever

Registration begins at 10 a.m. at Lawless Harley Davidson in Scott City. The first bike will begin at 11 a.m. and the last bike will depart at 5 p.m. For more information, call (573) 837-4351.

__October 10__

Pink Up Uptown Jackson

Ten percent of all sales at participating stores will benefit Pink Up from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will match what is raised up to $250. In addition, join participating stores for Sip-n-Shop, at which each shop will offer a special pink cocktail from 5 to 7 p.m. Participating stores include Cobblestone Corner, High Street Station, Stitched and Stamped, Vanices Boutique, MoMo’s Favorite Treats, Teal Coyote and Summers Lane Boutique.

__October 11__

Liberty Utilities Pink Up Golf Scramble