NewsOctober 9, 2019

Breast Cancer Awareness Events

Check out these events happening throughout the month of October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

__All month__

Pink Up Flamingo Flocking

Join the fun by sending a flock of flamingos to a friend or business. Brought to you by the Joy of Mission Committee at Saint Francis Healthcare System. Small, medium and large flocks are available for $25, $50 and $75, respectively. Or, buy insurance for $100 to make sure you don’t receive a flock. For more information, visit secure.qgiv.com/for/pinuflo.

Texas Roadhouse Donation Collection

Texas Roadhouse will collect donations for Pink Up during the month of October at their Cape Girardeau location, 13 Doctors Park.

Coad Chevrolet

During the month of October, Coad Chevrolet at 517 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau will donate a portion of every car sold to Pink Up.

Morlan Chrysler/Morlan Pre Owned

During the month of October, Morlan Chrysler/Morlan Pre Owned Center at 411 Siemers Drive and 374 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau will donate $50 for every car sold to Pink Up.

RNR Tire Express

During the month of October, RNR Tire Express will match up to $1,500 of proceeds from the breast cancer awareness magnets sold at all locations.

__October 5__

Cruisin’ Out Cancer: The Breast Poker Run Ever

Registration begins at 10 a.m. at Lawless Harley Davidson in Scott City. The first bike will begin at 11 a.m. and the last bike will depart at 5 p.m. For more information, call (573) 837-4351.

__October 10__

Pink Up Uptown Jackson

Ten percent of all sales at participating stores will benefit Pink Up from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will match what is raised up to $250. In addition, join participating stores for Sip-n-Shop, at which each shop will offer a special pink cocktail from 5 to 7 p.m. Participating stores include Cobblestone Corner, High Street Station, Stitched and Stamped, Vanices Boutique, MoMo’s Favorite Treats, Teal Coyote and Summers Lane Boutique.

__October 11__

Liberty Utilities Pink Up Golf Scramble

Join Liberty Utilities once again in support of Pink Up with a four-person team golf scramble. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with tee time at 11:45 a.m. at the Cape Girardeau Country Club. The entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, cart rental, lunch, drinks and more.

__October 12__

Saint Francis Healthcare System Color Dash — 5K and Fun Walk

Proceeds will benefit the Dig for Life program at Saint Francis, which provides free cancer screenings for lung, prostate, colon and breast cancer, the four major cancers in the area. Race Packet Pick Up Day is October 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Saint Agatha Conference Room at Saint Francis Healthcare System. Registration on October 12 is from 8 to 8:45 a.m., and the event begins at 9 a.m. at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. To register, visit foundation.sfmc.net/colordash/.

__October 14__

Dine and Donate at Chick-fil-A

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m., Chick-fil-A at 3333 Gordonville Road in Cape Girardeau will donate 10% of their sales to Pink Up.

__October 15__

Dine and Donate at Texas Roadhouse

From 4 to 9:30 p.m., Texas Roadhouse at 13 Doctors Park in Cape Girardeau will donate 10% of their proceeds to Pink Up.

__October 25__

Auxiliary’s Pink Pumpkin Bake Sale

The bake sale begins at 8 a.m. at Saint Francis Medical Center, Saint Agatha Conference Room (Entrance 1).

__October 26__

Zumba Pink Up Party

Join Fitness Plus at 150 South Mount Auburn Road Entrance 8 in Cape Girardeau from 8:30 to 10 a.m. for a zumba party.

__October 29__

Zumba Pink Up Party

Join Fitness Plus in Dexter, Missouri, at 1212 Saint Francis Drive in Dexter from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for a zumba party.

