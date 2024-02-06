Brady Barke named to enhanced athletics role at SEMO

Brady Barke, Southeast Missouri State University's athletics director since 2016, has been named vice president for intercollegiate athletics, according to a Thursday, May 4, release from the school.

"Southeast Athletics operates like any other division within the university," SEMO president Carlos Vargas said, "so the vice president title both better aligns with our own organization structure and mirrors a change we see in other athletic departments nationally. It also allows for procedural changes to create better efficiencies with processes like hiring approvals."

Barke started at SEMO in 2008 as assistant director for compliance and eligibility.

Before becoming SEMO's AD eight years later, the Webster University alumnus also served as senior associate to the president and secretary to the SEMO Board of Regents (now Governors), and as interim director of athletics.

In addition to his undergraduate degree, Barke holds an MBA from SEMO and a Juris Doctor from Southern Illinois University School of Law.