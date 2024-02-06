Boys and Girls Club director to resign

The executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri soon will step down, and the current operations leader will serve until a permanent replacement is hired, according to a news release from the organization.

Executive director Carol Childers will resign effective Oct. 25, according to the release.

"We are saddened by this announcement, as Carol has done so much during her leadership to move the Club to new heights," board president Bilal Rashid stated in the release. "However, we respect her decision and we are fortunate she will still support the club, just in a different capacity."

Childers will continue to serve by advocating for youth, community education, exploring partnership opportunities and overall fundraising support, according to the release.

Stephani Schuchart, current operations leader, will cover day-to-day operations responsibilities until a new director is hired, the release stated.

During Childers' leadership, the club grew. A Scott City location was added, and it serves 30 children, with more on a waiting list, according to the release.

The Cape Girardeau location also has a waiting list, the release stated.