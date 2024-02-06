All sections
October 24, 2017

Boys and Girls Club director to resign

The executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri soon will step down, and the current operations leader will serve until a permanent replacement is hired, according to a news release from the organization. Executive director Carol Childers will resign effective Oct. 25, according to the release...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

The executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri soon will step down, and the current operations leader will serve until a permanent replacement is hired, according to a news release from the organization.

Executive director Carol Childers will resign effective Oct. 25, according to the release.

"We are saddened by this announcement, as Carol has done so much during her leadership to move the Club to new heights," board president Bilal Rashid stated in the release. "However, we respect her decision and we are fortunate she will still support the club, just in a different capacity."

Childers will continue to serve by advocating for youth, community education, exploring partnership opportunities and overall fundraising support, according to the release.

Stephani Schuchart, current operations leader, will cover day-to-day operations responsibilities until a new director is hired, the release stated.

During Childers' leadership, the club grew. A Scott City location was added, and it serves 30 children, with more on a waiting list, according to the release.

The Cape Girardeau location also has a waiting list, the release stated.

"The impact made on each Club member is powerful," Childers said in the release. "The staff work so hard to ensure each child has a unique experience at the Club, helping them with learning, self-esteem, basic skills, whatever is needed to help that child be and feel successful. I am so proud of what this team and each student accomplishes throughout the year and we have the statistics to prove it."

In the release, Childers stated she will continue seeking community members to partner and volunteer to help reach everyone now on the waiting list.

"That is the goal -- and it is a huge endeavor -- so I will be coming to talk to you because these kids are worth it," Childers said in the release.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

1913-15 Whitener St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

