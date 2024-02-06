All sections
NewsMay 7, 2021

Boy Scout raising money for bike repair stations on LaCroix Trail

A local Boy Scout from Troop 4016, Jacob Mahnke, 14, of Cape Girardeau is raising money to purchase and install three bike repair stations with air pumps on the Cape LaCroix Trail in Cape Girardeau as part of his Eagle Scout service project. His goal is to install them along the trail in Shawnee Park, Arena Park and the trail entrance by the Osage Centre...

Sarah Yenesel
Boy Scout Jacob Mahnke, 14, of Cape Girardeau poses Wednesday near an entrance of the Cape LaCroix Trail by the Osage Centre, one of the locations he plans to install a bike repair station and air pump as his Eagle Scout project.
Boy Scout Jacob Mahnke, 14, of Cape Girardeau poses Wednesday near an entrance of the Cape LaCroix Trail by the Osage Centre, one of the locations he plans to install a bike repair station and air pump as his Eagle Scout project.Sarah Yenesel

A local Boy Scout from Troop 4016, Jacob Mahnke, 14, of Cape Girardeau is raising money to purchase and install three bike repair stations with air pumps on the Cape LaCroix Trail in Cape Girardeau as part of his Eagle Scout service project.

His goal is to install them along the trail in Shawnee Park, Arena Park and the trail entrance by the Osage Centre.

"I really hope people can get a lot of use out of this," Mahnke said. "I have gotten a lot of nice comments on my GoFundMe page and my mom's Facebook post. Like people are really getting excited about this. Which, like, surprised me. I didn't think it would get so out there."

He said the idea for the project came from the repair stations he has seen on the Katy Trail near St. Louis. Since he and his family bike on the LaCroix Trail, too, it inspired him to bring them to Cape Girardeau.

He said he chose the repair stand model with the help of parks division manager at Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Brock Davis and Cyclewerx owner John Dodd. It is the Saris Infrastructure public work stand, which features nine common bike tools permanently tethered to the structure and an air pump for bike tires.

According to Saris Infrastructure, it can mount almost any bike by hanging it by the seat or top tube. It is made in the U.S. and is meant for spur of the moment repair needs. It also has a QR link to maintenance instructions to view on a smartphone.

Davis said he approved the project to be installed and thinks it will be useful to bikers on the trail. "I think it's great. A lot of people bike the trail, so it gives them a place to repair their bikes if needed," he said.

Tony Kiel, assistant scoutmaster of Mahnke's troop, said the Eagle Scout service project is meant to demonstrate the Scout's leadership abilities. It must benefit the community and the Scout must raise his own money for the project, Kiel said.

Mahnke said he has learned and practiced some life skills from the project already, such as organization, leadership in reaching a goal, coordinating with others and managing money.

When asked what he has learned from the experience overall, he said, "That it takes a long time for people to get back to you."

On Thursday, Mahnke said he has raised about $2,000 out of the $4,000 he needs for the three stations, which includes sales, shipping, tax and signs. He plans to install them himself once they are received.

Donations for the project can be made to his GoFundMe at www.gofund.me/cdfe7716, by Venmo transaction to his mother, Bonnie, @Bonnie-Mahnke-1, or by cash or check donation to Marc or Bonnie Mahnke or the Cape Girardeau Parks Foundation, noting the check money should go to the Mahnke Eagle Scout service project.

Local News
