Boy Scout raising money for bike repair stations on LaCroix Trail

A local Boy Scout from Troop 4016, Jacob Mahnke, 14, of Cape Girardeau is raising money to purchase and install three bike repair stations with air pumps on the Cape LaCroix Trail in Cape Girardeau as part of his Eagle Scout service project.

His goal is to install them along the trail in Shawnee Park, Arena Park and the trail entrance by the Osage Centre.

"I really hope people can get a lot of use out of this," Mahnke said. "I have gotten a lot of nice comments on my GoFundMe page and my mom's Facebook post. Like people are really getting excited about this. Which, like, surprised me. I didn't think it would get so out there."

He said the idea for the project came from the repair stations he has seen on the Katy Trail near St. Louis. Since he and his family bike on the LaCroix Trail, too, it inspired him to bring them to Cape Girardeau.

He said he chose the repair stand model with the help of parks division manager at Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Brock Davis and Cyclewerx owner John Dodd. It is the Saris Infrastructure public work stand, which features nine common bike tools permanently tethered to the structure and an air pump for bike tires.

According to Saris Infrastructure, it can mount almost any bike by hanging it by the seat or top tube. It is made in the U.S. and is meant for spur of the moment repair needs. It also has a QR link to maintenance instructions to view on a smartphone.