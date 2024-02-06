Bootheel Bluegrass Festival draws performers from far and wide

In its 13th year, the Bootheel Bluegrass Festival continues to bring in musical groups from around the country.

The Family Sowell ï¿½ originally from Texas ï¿½ is part of the festival this weekend. They have been involved in music since 2001, and are on the road 80 percent of the time.

ï¿½Weï¿½re a home schooling family from Texasï¿½ said Cindy Sowell, mother of six and singer for the group. ï¿½[The children] all started on the piano at 5. We chose music in our family because we knew it would be something they could do all their life. Itï¿½s all for the Lord, thatï¿½s why we do what we do.ï¿½

The adventure began with a friend recommending the family take a trip to Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, during the Bluegrass and Barbecue Festival. After attending the event, the family membersï¿½ lives have ï¿½never been the same since,ï¿½ Sowell said. ï¿½All of the kids were just mesmerized.ï¿½

ï¿½We always wanted to practice. We always wanted to get better at what we were doing,ï¿½ said Jacob Sowell, 21, who plays banjo for the group. ï¿½Itï¿½s what we feel called to do.ï¿½

A ray of sunlight partially illuminates the face of Justus Sowell, 11, as he performs with The Family Sowell at the Bootheel Bluegrass Festival Friday at Bavarian Halle in Jackson. BEN MATTHEWS

The family also is involved in a ministry in Europe. Theyï¿½ve traveled as far as Serbia and Romania with their ukuleles, to teach the local children how to play, then let them keep the instruments. Over the past five years, the family has given away more than 1,000 ukuleles.

The Lindsey Family, an 11-member family group, had to cancel a weekend performance at the last minute because of son Michealï¿½s brain cancer diagnosis. The Family Sowell stepped in, along with The Harpers, and are donating proceeds to the family.

Guynn Sowell, the familyï¿½s father, is responsible for the familyï¿½s transportation and serves as band manager. Naomi Sowell, 17, plays bass guitar; Abigail, 17, plays mandolin and sings; Joshua, 20, plays guitar; John-Mark, 13, plays fiddle; and Justus, 11, plays rhythm guitar.

This is the first year the Family Sowell has been part of the Bootheel Bluegrass festival.