Replacing conservative talk radio show host Rush Limbaugh may be impossible. But a decision on his AM radio time slot became a little clearer on Thursday -- at least for some radio stations.

Fox News contributor and conservative podcast host Dan Bongino will launch The Dan Bongino Show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Central Time, beginning May 24. The three-hour time slot had previously been dominated by Limbaugh, a Cape Girardeau native who died last month at the age of 70 because of complications from lung cancer.

Bongino's show, syndicated by Westwood One, will begin with at least 30 Cumulus stations across the country. But it's far from sweeping up all of Limbaugh's audience, which included more than 650 stations.