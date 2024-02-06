Bollinger Mill to be featured on USPS stamp

A Cape Girardeau County landmark has been chosen to represent the state on a U.S. Postal Service stamp commemorating Missouri statehood.
The Postal Service unveiled several 2021 stamps this week, and among them is a stamp marking Missouri becoming the nation’s 24th state, which occurred Aug. 10, 1821.
The stamp’s art is of Bollinger Mill State Historic Site at Burfordville and is an existing photograph of the site by noted landscape photographer Charles Gurche. Art director Greg Breeding designed the stamp.
Michael Sweeney, Missouri Bicentennial coordinator with State Historical Society of Missouri, said the organization is planning a public ceremony to unveil the stamp.
Other stamps announced included Japanese Americans who fought in World War II and Chien-Shiung Wu, one of the most influential American nuclear physicists of the 20th century. Fun issuances include Western Wear, Backyard Games, Espresso Drinks, a stamp showcasing a visual riddle and four Message Monster stamps with self-adhesive accessories. The program also includes Mid-Atlantic Lighthouses, the last of the popular Lighthouse stamp series.
