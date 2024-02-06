At approximately 6 p.m., the girl was found a short distance from the property and returned to her parents. The girl was interviewed by police and described a Hispanic man wearing dark clothing and a mask who had “distinct tattoos on the knuckles of both hands” as the alleged abductor. He was reportedly last seen on foot in the area where the incident occurred.

The incident remains under investigation by the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information may contact the sheriff’s office at (573) 238-2633.