A suspect in an alleged attempted child abduction remains at large in Bollinger County.
According to a news release from Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham, at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies and members of the North Bollinger County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a missing 10-year-old girl at a residence near Missouri Route M. Upon arrival, officers collected information from the girl’s parents.
At approximately 6 p.m., the girl was found a short distance from the property and returned to her parents. The girl was interviewed by police and described a Hispanic man wearing dark clothing and a mask who had “distinct tattoos on the knuckles of both hands” as the alleged abductor. He was reportedly last seen on foot in the area where the incident occurred.
The incident remains under investigation by the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information may contact the sheriff’s office at (573) 238-2633.
