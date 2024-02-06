Bollinger County judge appointed to seat in New York City

Bollinger County to New York City — Marble Hill to Manhattan, to be exact — is quite a leap. But a local judge is about to make the transition.
Scott Thomsen, an associate judge for Missouri’s 32nd Judicial Circuit Court, has been appointed by U.S. Attorney General William Barr to serve as a federal judge with the U.S. Immigration Court, New York City. His last day on the job in Bollinger County is March 14.
Thomsen will assume his new duties in Manhattan two days later. As an immigration judge, he will hear and determine the immigration status of non-citizens and their families and ascertain asylum claims.
“I had applied for the position and there were some positions available at the time in various parts of the country. When I was informed that I would likely get an appointment, I thought it would be somewhere here in the Midwest,” he said. “I was sort of surprised when I got the appointment to the New York City Immigration Court.”
He and his wife, Joanna, have both lived for short times in the New York City area, so they do have some idea of what life will be like living there.
“I will be in for a long commute using public transportation,” he said. “I am not looking forward to the traffic, but we are looking forward to having so many things to do so close to home.”
The 32nd Judicial Circuit Court, which serves Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties, is also in for some changes.
“With Judge Michael Gardner getting the appointment to the Missouri Court of Appeals, and my leaving, there will be two new judges in our six-judge circuit,” he said. “It will keep things interesting as the court clerks and attorneys adjust to the new judges.”
The governor will select Thomsen’s replacement. And that person will be appointed to finish out his term, which ends in 2022. Senior Judge Gary Kamp will fill in for Thomsen until a new judge is selected.
Thomsen has been an associate judge for the 32nd Judicial Circuit Court for more than 25 years. He was elected in 1994 and took office Jan. 1, 1995. Prior to that, he worked as an attorney in the public defender’s office in Jackson.
His early childhood years were in southeast Idaho, and he went to junior high and high school in north St. Louis County. He earned undergraduate and law degrees from Brigham Young University in Utah.
Thomsen described Bollinger County as a great place to raise children. He and his wife have six children, one still at home and in school. The others are in college or working. They also have one granddaughter.
He is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Marble Hill Optimist Club. He also was a member of Marble Hill Rotary Club until it disbanded.
“I know there are a lot of things like the quiet nights and knowing everyone in town that we will miss not living here in Bollinger County,” Thomsen said. “We will certainly miss the many good friends and coworkers we have met while here.”
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.