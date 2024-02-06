Bollinger County judge appointed to seat in New York City

Bollinger County to New York City — Marble Hill to Manhattan, to be exact — is quite a leap. But a local judge is about to make the transition.

Scott Thomsen, an associate judge for Missouri’s 32nd Judicial Circuit Court, has been appointed by U.S. Attorney General William Barr to serve as a federal judge with the U.S. Immigration Court, New York City. His last day on the job in Bollinger County is March 14.

Thomsen will assume his new duties in Manhattan two days later. As an immigration judge, he will hear and determine the immigration status of non-citizens and their families and ascertain asylum claims.

“I had applied for the position and there were some positions available at the time in various parts of the country. When I was informed that I would likely get an appointment, I thought it would be somewhere here in the Midwest,” he said. “I was sort of surprised when I got the appointment to the New York City Immigration Court.”

He and his wife, Joanna, have both lived for short times in the New York City area, so they do have some idea of what life will be like living there.

“I will be in for a long commute using public transportation,” he said. “I am not looking forward to the traffic, but we are looking forward to having so many things to do so close to home.”

The 32nd Judicial Circuit Court, which serves Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties, is also in for some changes.