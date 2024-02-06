Bollinger County Caring Council minutes

Introduction of all parties present: The BCCC chairman requested that all members introduce themselves and highlight new programs they may be working on or have available, as well as employment opportunities.

Juanita Welker, BoCo Health Center and Long-Term Recovery Committee: Welker presented an update on the long-term recovery efforts. Vaccinations are available at the health center. Call (573) 238-2817 for an appointment or more information.

Elizabeth Shelton, United Way of Southeast Missouri: During frigid temperatures, an emergency warming center was open at the Salvation Army Center in Cape Girardeau. Hours were 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Erin Cook, BoCo Health Center: Bollinger County Health Center can do free screenings. Call (573) 238-2817 for an appointment or more information.

Sue Brewer, Salvation Army: Update on Salvation Army, including the holiday bell-ringing season.

Michelle Moon, Birthright of Marble Hill: Birthright has recently had formula available. Birthright is thankful for the donations from the community.

Dotty Gholson, Cape County Health Center: Shared information on Smiles of Hope, a program held in Dexter in January. This program was for veterans to receive free tooth extractions.

Nikki Kraust, Building Blocks of Missouri-Southeast: Southeast Hospital transitions to Mercy Hospital Southeast.

Jessie Green, Safe House for Women: At capacity at the current time. Serving in the community as well.

Kristy Hawkins, Community Counseling Center: A suicide bereavement support group is being planned to serve the center's five counties through Southeast Missouri Suicide Prevention Office. There will be a virtual option for attendees. For additional information, email krhawkins@cccntr.com.

Candy Wilfong, Crown Hospice: Aging Matters' upcoming town hall meeting will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.