March 6, 2024

Bollinger County Caring Council minutes

Bollinger County Caring Council met at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, in the conference room of University of Missouri Extension-Bollinger County in Marble Hill with the following in attendance: Sue Brewer, BCCC chairman, Salvation Army; Juanita Welker, BoCo Health Center; Stephanie Wall, BCCC treasurer, BoCo Health Center; Candy Wilfong, BCCC vice chairman, Crown Hospice; Tina Buchheit, Genesis Home Care; Nikki Kraust, Building Blocks of Missouri-Southeast; Erin Cook, BoCo Health Center; Cortney Cox, BoCo Health Center; Nikki Wolfe, Southeast Prevention Resource Center; Michelle Moon, Birthright of Marble Hill; Elizabeth Shelton, United Way of Southeast Missouri; Kristy Hawkins, Community Counseling Center; Dotty Gholson, Cape County Health Center; and Jessie Green, Safe House for Women.

  • Introduction of all parties present: The BCCC chairman requested that all members introduce themselves and highlight new programs they may be working on or have available, as well as employment opportunities.
  • Juanita Welker, BoCo Health Center and Long-Term Recovery Committee: Welker presented an update on the long-term recovery efforts. Vaccinations are available at the health center. Call (573) 238-2817 for an appointment or more information.
  • Elizabeth Shelton, United Way of Southeast Missouri: During frigid temperatures, an emergency warming center was open at the Salvation Army Center in Cape Girardeau. Hours were 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
  • Erin Cook, BoCo Health Center: Bollinger County Health Center can do free screenings. Call (573) 238-2817 for an appointment or more information.
  • Sue Brewer, Salvation Army: Update on Salvation Army, including the holiday bell-ringing season.
  • Michelle Moon, Birthright of Marble Hill: Birthright has recently had formula available. Birthright is thankful for the donations from the community.
  • Dotty Gholson, Cape County Health Center: Shared information on Smiles of Hope, a program held in Dexter in January. This program was for veterans to receive free tooth extractions.
  • Nikki Kraust, Building Blocks of Missouri-Southeast: Southeast Hospital transitions to Mercy Hospital Southeast.
  • Jessie Green, Safe House for Women: At capacity at the current time. Serving in the community as well.
  • Kristy Hawkins, Community Counseling Center: A suicide bereavement support group is being planned to serve the center's five counties through Southeast Missouri Suicide Prevention Office. There will be a virtual option for attendees. For additional information, email krhawkins@cccntr.com.
  • Candy Wilfong, Crown Hospice: Aging Matters' upcoming town hall meeting will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
  • Meeting adjourned. The next meeting will be at 8 a.m. Friday, March 8, in the conference room of University of Missouri Extension-Bollinger County.

KRISTY MAYFIELD is secretary for Bollinger County Caring Council.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

