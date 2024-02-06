Bollinger Co. candidates vie for sheriff, coroner, commissioner

"I grew up in Marble Hill and went to serve in the Marine Corps after graduating from Woodland. I own my own business as a contractor, Castile Construction, LLC. I serve as fire chief of the Leopold Volunteer Fire District. My wife is Nita, we have been married for 20 years, and we have three kids together. I have served as deputy coroner for the past year, working alongside our current coroner. Working for myself affords me the opportunity to be available at all times. I spent over 20 years in the fire, emergency and rescue service, having extensive training."

Calvin "Cal" Troxell

"I currently work at Hutchings Funeral Chapel as a licensed funeral director since 2014. I have been involved in the fire service for 41 years. I joined the Marble Hill FD in 1985. I worked up to assistant chief, serving for 25 years before becoming chief in 2016. I am now the chief of Woodland Fire Protection District which now covers Marble Hill and 139-plus square miles around it. I also served 31 years as an in-plant emergency responder at P&G. I have served as a deputy coroner since 2005. I have responded to many of your homes or home of a loved one. I have a good working relationship with local and state law enforcement, our regional pathologist, and crime labs, which are all vital to investigations. I have witnessed numerous autopsies and have learned from each of them. I have over 300 hours of accredited coroner training."

First District commissioner

Kenny Trentham

"I understand how much our businesses impact our tax revenue and in turn our county budget. I retired this past December and now have more time to devote to our community. I served as presiding commissioner in Bollinger County from 1998 to 2002. During this time, I learned how important it is to listen to and address the needs of our residents. I enjoyed working closely with our county workers as well as overseeing the budget for our sheriff's department. I know with this position comes great responsibility. I would like to see our roads in better condition. I feel it's important to find additional money in our budget to help keep our community safe by working with our sheriff's department. I will have an open-door policy and encourage our residents to let me know their concerns."

Tim Hastings

"I am running for office because I think I can do some good. I am for fixing the roads, bringing jobs and businesses to the county, securing grants to improve our way of life, and all other changes that will contribute to the current and long-term future of our area. As commissioner, one of my most important functions will be budgetary. I am aware that we can always advocate for any side of nearly every decision facing our community. Do we pave this road or not? Do we give a tax subsidy to a new business or not? The people faced with local planning options need to collaborate with many and have the good of the entire community play a role in order to make the best decisions."

Tim Shelby

A lifelong resident of Zalma, Shelby owns his own business, Granny's Septic Tank Pumping in Advance. He and his wife, Ginger, have five children and five grandchildren. He has worked for Asa Asphalt in Advance and much of his life building roads, parking lots and streets. His motivation for running for associate commissioner stems from his determination to fix the county roads. "That's the reason. Everything that needs to be done, I've done it," he said. "Those roads are ridiculous. I have trucks running up and down Bollinger County roads and I'm tired of tearing up my trucks."

Second District commissioner

Johnnie Robins

"I have experience in running a business and working with the public sector. My wife and I attend church regularly and enjoy fellowshipping with others, and singing for the Lord and doing our best to serve and help others. I have driven many country roads throughout the years, so I know the bad shape they get in, and know how they should be. I am presently retired and would be able to devote the time needed for the position. I want to serve the county and look forward to meeting all of you and serving the community. I realize this position I am seeking has its limitations, but I will work for the betterment of the district roads to the utmost of my ability."

James Barker

"I believe my supervisory experience, my ability to budget and manage projects in the military will enable me to be an effective commissioner. If elected, I will be a full-time commissioner working daily for the betterment of Bollinger County. If elected, my main goal would be to find alternative funding to improve roads and bridges in the county, mainly focusing on grant applications. Another goal would be to repair or replace critical infrastructure in the sheriff's department. My most important goal though is to leave Bollinger County a better place for our children and grandchildren."

Chad Hulvey

"I have many ideas and plans to save as much money as we possibly can and still fix the roads one road at a time. What I want to accomplish is not an easy task. There will be a lot of work to be done over a long period of time, and weather conditions will also be a factor in the process of fixing the roads. Most of all, we will have to utilize what we have to train the employees, perform the job efficiently, and take care of workers so they will stay after they are properly trained. If you treat a person the way you would like to be treated, with respect and kindness, it goes a long way. I will promise the community and employees to give my all to do the job to my best ability. I will answer your call and listen to your concerns and give you an honest response."

Jerry Boyd

"I believe I can bring to the table financial and managerial experience along with leadership and people skills. I have utilized these skills throughout my Navy service and my career in the automobile industry. All are fundamental to serve the people of Bollinger County. My goals while serving Bollinger County include improving county road maintenance, support efforts to gain 911 service, bring access countywide to broadband and offer a common-sense financial approach to the operation of Bollinger County."