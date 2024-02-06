All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 1, 2017
Boil-water order issued for parts of Jackson
The city of Jackson has issued a precautionary boil-water advisory beginning immediately. The order is in effect for the following areas: all of Warren Place Subdivision, including Warren Lake Drive, Easton Drive, Masterson Drive, Mohawk Street, Chamberlain Drive, Chimney Spring Court, Ashley Trace and Meadow Court; all of Kimbeland Drive south of East Jackson Boulevard; and the following addresses on County Club Place: 1902, 1904, 1948, 1950, 1976, 1978, 2004 and 2006, according to a news release from staff engineer Clint Brown. ...
Southeast Missourian

The city of Jackson has issued a precautionary boil-water advisory beginning immediately.

The order is in effect for the following areas: all of Warren Place Subdivision, including Warren Lake Drive, Easton Drive, Masterson Drive, Mohawk Street, Chamberlain Drive, Chimney Spring Court, Ashley Trace and Meadow Court; all of Kimbeland Drive south of East Jackson Boulevard; and the following addresses on County Club Place: 1902, 1904, 1948, 1950, 1976, 1978, 2004 and 2006, according to a news release from staff engineer Clint Brown.

The advisory is set to expire at 5 p.m. today, unless otherwise notified, Brown said in the release. Residents also may experience periods of no water service. Crews will be working to minimize the amount of time water service will be disconnected, he said.

Affected residents need to take the following precautions, according to the release:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1. Boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use. Use only boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, diluting fruit juices and all other food preparations or consumption. Allow water to cool sufficiently before drinking.

2. Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker. Remake ice cubes with water that has been boiled.

3. Disinfect dishes and other food-contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

4. Water used for bathing generally does not need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing or using backyard pools so water is not ingested. People with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

For more information, call the Jackson Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy