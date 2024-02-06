Boil-water order issued for parts of Jackson

The city of Jackson has issued a precautionary boil-water advisory beginning immediately.

The order is in effect for the following areas: all of Warren Place Subdivision, including Warren Lake Drive, Easton Drive, Masterson Drive, Mohawk Street, Chamberlain Drive, Chimney Spring Court, Ashley Trace and Meadow Court; all of Kimbeland Drive south of East Jackson Boulevard; and the following addresses on County Club Place: 1902, 1904, 1948, 1950, 1976, 1978, 2004 and 2006, according to a news release from staff engineer Clint Brown.

The advisory is set to expire at 5 p.m. today, unless otherwise notified, Brown said in the release. Residents also may experience periods of no water service. Crews will be working to minimize the amount of time water service will be disconnected, he said.

Affected residents need to take the following precautions, according to the release: