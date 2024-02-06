Boil-water order issued for parts of Jackson

The city of Jackson has issued a precautionary boil-water advisory beginning immediately.
The order is in effect for the following areas: all of Warren Place Subdivision, including Warren Lake Drive, Easton Drive, Masterson Drive, Mohawk Street, Chamberlain Drive, Chimney Spring Court, Ashley Trace and Meadow Court; all of Kimbeland Drive south of East Jackson Boulevard; and the following addresses on County Club Place: 1902, 1904, 1948, 1950, 1976, 1978, 2004 and 2006, according to a news release from staff engineer Clint Brown.
The advisory is set to expire at 5 p.m. today, unless otherwise notified, Brown said in the release. Residents also may experience periods of no water service. Crews will be working to minimize the amount of time water service will be disconnected, he said.
Affected residents need to take the following precautions, according to the release:
1. Boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use. Use only boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, diluting fruit juices and all other food preparations or consumption. Allow water to cool sufficiently before drinking.
2. Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker. Remake ice cubes with water that has been boiled.
3. Disinfect dishes and other food-contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
4. Water used for bathing generally does not need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing or using backyard pools so water is not ingested. People with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.
For more information, call the Jackson Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300.
