NewsOctober 5, 2017

Boil-water advisory issued in Cape Girardeau

A precautionary boil-water advisory is in place after a water main break Wednesday in the 1400 block of North West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. The order will affect 70 households from 2 p.m. Wednesday through 2 p.m. today unless otherwise notified, according to a news release from the city of Cape Girardeau...

Southeast Missourian

A precautionary boil-water advisory is in place after a water main break Wednesday in the 1400 block of North West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau.

The order will affect 70 households from 2 p.m. Wednesday through 2 p.m. today unless otherwise notified, according to a news release from the city of Cape Girardeau.

The affected area includes the 1400 to 1600 blocks of North West End, the 1400 to 1500 blocks of Carter Street, 1300 block of Westhill Drive, 1400 block of Ozark Street, 1400 to 1500 blocks of Ripley Street and one home on Wayne Street.

North- and southbound traffic is detoured around the area.

For more information, call the water division at (573) 339-6357.

Pertinent address:

1400 to 1600 blocks of North West End Boulevard, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

1400 to 1500 blocks of Carter Street, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

1300 block of Westhill Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

1400 block of Ozark Street, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

1400 to 1500 blocks of Ripley Street, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Wayne Street, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News
