Boil advisory to remain in place for rest of week in Cape

The 14-inch water main that broke Monday forcing Cape Girardeau officials to issue a boil water advisory was repaired Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the city.

At a noon news conference Tuesday, city manager Kenneth Haskin characterized the break as "unprecedented."

"We like citizens to not think about where their water comes from, and it's a good day when people can trust that their water is safe to drink and they don't think about where it comes from," said Erica Bogenpohl, city water manager. "Yesterday and today were not good days."

According to the state Department of Natural Resources website, a boil advisory is issued by a public water system when water may be contaminated, normally because of low-pressure events. They are issued while waiting for test results to confirm whether water has been contaminated. Results can take up to two days.

Boil orders are often issued by DNR to public water systems when the water is likely, or has been confirmed to be, contaminated.

Water for consumption, cooking, dishwashing or brushing teeth should be boiled for three to five minutes to sterilize it and then cooled before use, guidelines say. Water used for bathing does not need to be boiled, but children should be supervised, and people with cuts or severe rashes should consult a physician.

The initial advisory was issued to around 14,000 customers Monday, following the break. It was later expanded to the entire city and will likely last the remainder of the week.

"We are hopeful to restore verified-clean water by the weekend but encourage all customers to prepare for a longer water advisory," a city release said Tuesday afternoon.

Bogenpohl said the 14-inch main break was discovered at 4 p.m. Monday in the area of the 1500 block of Big Bend Road. Crews spent the next several hours working to isolate the main.

The pipe that broke was first installed in 1931. Bogenpohl was hesitant to give a percentage but estimated that 20% of the city's pipes are of a similar age.

Aging infrastructure, specifically in the downtown area of Cape Girardeau, is supposed to be addressed by upcoming Capital Improvement Sales Tax projects.

Bogenpohl said an ongoing drought created a "double-edged sword" causing the pipe to break.