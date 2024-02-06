The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors on Friday approved changes to curriculums and designs for the new Houck stadium construction, during its regular meeting Friday.

The board authorized a name change to “Horticulture and Cannabis” for an option in the Agribusiness degree.

Although most of the courses are the same, the name change will help students become competitive in a growing business, Provost Mike Godard said. He said the program is not focusing on marijuana cannabis, but also hemp, a fiber with a minute percentage of the intoxicating chemical found in cannabis.

Changing “Horticulture and Cannabis” to an option under horticulture allows students to take more chemistry courses. The core courses for agribusiness will remain the same, while horticulture and cannabis will be more chemistry-focused. Godard said having more chemistry options will benefit students if they go into the cannabis industry.

“Providing students with this opportunity [will help them] find good-paying jobs with the training and expertise. Without chemistry, students will [lack] the competitiveness in the cannabis industry,” Godard said.

Writing majors

The Board of Governors moved to approve the separation of the Bachelor of Arts creative and professional writing. With the separation, students will have more flexibility in choosing courses. Godard said students previously would have to take professional writing courses as a creative writing major, and vice versa.

“With the curriculum change, students can take classes in certain writing content areas they feel will benefit most. [Students] can move forward in their careers once they leave. It provides more flexibility for students in the curriculum,” Godard said.

Virtual reality

The university has been investigating ways more innovation can be incorporated into curriculums. Students in AR480, 3D production for interactive media, began designing virtual realities (VR) in their classes. Many lab-based classes will incorporate VR in their curriculums to allow students to have more class engagement and create a more creative way to learn.

Houck seating

The Board of Governors approved the new design and material changes for Houck stadium. Brad Sheriff, vice president of finance and administration, said there will be a hybrid material used for the student section to reduce costs.

“The hybrid material is more cost-effective and students will still have a positive experience. The new student section will still be constructed with precast concrete and aluminum seating, but the material underneath the seating will be made of steel,” Sheriff said.

Honors House

The Honors House on SEMO’s campus was approved to begin its move to its new location. The Honors facility and program will be in Memorial Hall, where the Writing Center was located. Godard said the Honors House was a large space, but many parts of the facility were unused. He said moving the honors facility to Memorial Hall will be more accessible to students.

“Bringing the Honors program to a more central location on campus provides students with the opportunity to have a more academic building with more connections. [The new location] will be closer to the library and the University Center,” Godard said.