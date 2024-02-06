Board head bullish on trees in Cape Girardeau, county

Jennifer Behnken, the chairwoman of the City of Cape Girardeau's eight-member Tree Board, put her message succinctly to members of the City Council this week.

"Trees are not just aesthetically pretty," said Behnken, whose day job for the last five years has been as an urban forester with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

"(Trees) add a lot of value to a community," she said Monday, speaking in a Zoom session to Mayor Bob Fox, city manager Scott Meyer and the city's six ward council members.

One of the board's stated objectives is to seek out what Behnken called "exceptional" tree designations within city limits.

Behnken made specific reference to a 200-year old American beech, one of 118 "state champion" trees in Missouri, located on the grounds of the old St. Vincent's Seminary behind the Dobbins Center on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.

A heart with initials carved into the trunk of an American beech tree, believed to be more than 200 years old, is seen Monday on the grounds of Southeast Missouri's River Campus in Cape Girardeau. Jeff Long

The state champion classification is bestowed on any tree identified as the largest of its species in each state.

Three criteria are evaluated into determining what makes a state champion: the circumference of the trunk, the tree's height and the crown spread of the tree.

Cape Girardeau's tree board received a 2020 TRIM (Tree Resource Improvement and Maintenance) grant from MDC to inventory trees in Arena Park.

A previous TRIM grant received in 2012 inventoried trees in Capaha Park.