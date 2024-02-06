Board approves Bruns as new Jackson High School principal

The Jackson Board of Education approved the promotion of assistant high school principal Roseann Bruns to the high school principal post at its meeting Tuesday night, March 14.

Bruns will replace outgoing principal Seth Harrell, who announced recently he accepted the high school principal position in the Kirkwood School District in St. Louis County. Harrell had been Jackson's high school principal for seven years.

Bruns has 23 years of experience in education, including 18 in the Jackson School District. In addition to serving as assistant high school principal for the last four years, Bruns was a math teacher at Jackson's junior high school for 14 years. Before that, she spent five years teaching in the Perryville School District. She also served as the curriculum facilitator of mathematics for grades six through nine, and won the Jackson Teacher of the Year award in 2012.

Bruns said her children went through the Jackson school system, and she's proud to be part of the culture.

"It's an extremely high honor," Bruns said. "It's a very big building and we have a lot of high standards and pride, and I want to make sure we honor that. I know we have some big shoes to fill."