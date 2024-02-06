All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 16, 2022

Blues Traveler among musical acts coming to 2022 SEMO District Fair

The year's annual SEMO District Fair will host musical performances and motorsport events, organizers announced Wednesday. The fair will run from Sept. 10 to 17 at the Cape Girardeau fairgrounds in Arena Park, located at 410 Kiwanis Drive. The theme is "No Time like Fair Time."...

Michael Leifer
Classic rock band Blues Traveler
Classic rock band Blues TravelerSubmitted

The year's annual SEMO District Fair will host musical performances and motorsport events, organizers announced Wednesday.

The fair will run from Sept. 10 to 17 at the Cape Girardeau fairgrounds in Arena Park, located at 410 Kiwanis Drive. The theme is "No Time like Fair Time."

Country music singer Casey Donahew
Country music singer Casey DonahewSubmitted
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A demolition derby will be held Sept. 10 and 17. Barrel racing will be held Sept 11. Professional truck and tractor pulling is scheduled for Sept 16.

Christian music band CAIN
Christian music band CAINSubmitted

A musical competition, "Heartland Idol," will be hosted by River Radio on Sept 12. Contemporary Christian music will be featured the next night, with performances by CAIN on Sept 13. Next is country rock, with The Steel Woods and Casey Donahew on Sept 14, followed by the classic rock of Blues Traveler on Sept 15. All musical events begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased, starting July 21, at www.semofair.com or from the fair ticket office.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 5
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers i...
NewsNov. 4
Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abu...
NewsNov. 4
Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian
NewsNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
NewsNov. 4
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy