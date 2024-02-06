Blues Traveler among musical acts coming to 2022 SEMO District Fair

A demolition derby will be held Sept. 10 and 17. Barrel racing will be held Sept 11. Professional truck and tractor pulling is scheduled for Sept 16.

Christian music band CAIN Submitted

A musical competition, "Heartland Idol," will be hosted by River Radio on Sept 12. Contemporary Christian music will be featured the next night, with performances by CAIN on Sept 13. Next is country rock, with The Steel Woods and Casey Donahew on Sept 14, followed by the classic rock of Blues Traveler on Sept 15. All musical events begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased, starting July 21, at www.semofair.com or from the fair ticket office.