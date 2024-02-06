Blue Angels return to Cape for May 2019 air show

The Blue Angels will return to town May 2019 to perform their signature airborne stunts at the Cape Girardeau Regional Air Festival.

The U.S. Navy’s prestigious demonstration squadron is scheduled to spend two days of their nationwide tour at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on May 18 and 19, 2019, according to their online schedule.

The flight demonstration, most recently held in Cape Girardeau in 2010, is meant to “showcase the professionalism, excellence and teamwork found in all Navy and Marine Corps units, as well as provide the thrill and magic of flight to people each year,” according to the Blue Angels’ official website.

A total of 17 officers make up the elite team of veteran pilots, each typically serving with the Blue Angels for two years, then returning to the fleet to continue their naval careers. The pilots currently fly F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets.