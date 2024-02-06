All sections
NewsDecember 9, 2017

Blue Angels return to Cape for May 2019 air show

The Blue Angels will return to town May 2019 to perform their signature airborne stunts at the Cape Girardeau Regional Air Festival. The prestigious demonstration squadron is scheduled to spend two days of their nationwide tour at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on May 18 and 19, 2019, according to their online schedule...

Ben Matthews
Rob Bunger gets strapped into the Blue Angels' F/A-18 plane by a crew chief at the Cape Girardeau Airport in June 2010. Bunger was one of three area people who got the chance to fly with the Blue Angels that year.
Rob Bunger gets strapped into the Blue Angels' F/A-18 plane by a crew chief at the Cape Girardeau Airport in June 2010. Bunger was one of three area people who got the chance to fly with the Blue Angels that year.Southeast Missourian file

The Blue Angels will return to town May 2019 to perform their signature airborne stunts at the Cape Girardeau Regional Air Festival.

The U.S. Navy’s prestigious demonstration squadron is scheduled to spend two days of their nationwide tour at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on May 18 and 19, 2019, according to their online schedule.

The flight demonstration, most recently held in Cape Girardeau in 2010, is meant to “showcase the professionalism, excellence and teamwork found in all Navy and Marine Corps units, as well as provide the thrill and magic of flight to people each year,” according to the Blue Angels’ official website.

A total of 17 officers make up the elite team of veteran pilots, each typically serving with the Blue Angels for two years, then returning to the fleet to continue their naval careers. The pilots currently fly F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets.

Their 2019 tour will mark their 73rd season in the skies. Since 1946, the team has flown for more than 450 million spectators worldwide.

bmatthews@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3652

Pertinent address: 860 Limbaugh Drive, Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

