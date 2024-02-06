Block party to 'facilitate unity' on Saturday

Authentic Voices and One City are coming together for a community-wide block party Saturday at Indian Park in Cape Girardeau in an effort to connect people from all walks of life.

Raelenna Ferguson co-founder of One City alongside her husband Jeremy, said the goal for the The Community Block Party is "to celebrate the community and kick off the summer" and "bring the community together that maybe wouldn't necessarily be together."

According to One City's website, onecityunite.org, "Our mission is to create space and opportunities to unite our city through resources, relationships, and community development."

Ferguson said One City is a not-for-profit that's partnering with Authentic Voices, another organization in Cape Girardeau, "that's more of a neighborhood development group."

She said they will be grilling hamburgers and hot dogs at event, which will be held from 2 to 6 p.m.

There also will be local dance studios performing as well as people bringing their children to perform.

The day will serve as a time to "show the community what they do, to perform a little bit and bring some arts into it," Ferguson said.

"We are a fairly new organization, and so this is the first time we have partnered together to do anything," she said.