Gypsy Rose Blanchard said she has found a way to forgive her mother — and herself. But it has been a long journey from years of abuse and the darkest parts of her life splashed across tabloids to living in prison.

Blanchard, now 32, was paroled last week from a Missouri women's prison. Her release came 8 1/2 years after she persuaded her boyfriend at the time to kill her abusive mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard — in a desperate bid to be free of her.

For years, her mother forced her to pretend she was suffering from leukemia, muscular dystrophy and other serious illnesses.

"At first I was really angry with her, very confused. And I'm still confused," Blanchard told The Associated Press in a phone interview Tuesday. "But I understand that she had a lot of mental issues. And so I think that's brought me to a place of forgiveness by just trying to understand where she was coming from. I don't believe that she was evil.

"I know that she was very sick," she continued. This journey, Blanchard explained, also involved forgiving herself.

Dee Dee Blanchard had essentially kept her daughter prisoner and duped doctors into doing unnecessary procedures by telling them her daughter's medical records had been lost in Hurricane Katrina. Gypsy Rose Blanchard's attorney said the mother had Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a psychological disorder in which parents or caregivers seek sympathy through the exaggerated or made-up illnesses of their children.

The mother-daughter duo received charitable donations, and even a home near Springfield from Habitat for Humanity.

Forced to use a wheelchair and feeding tube, Gypsy felt trapped. She said her mother, who lied about Gypsy's age to make her seem younger, prevented her from having much of a relationship with her father — or with anyone else.

"I wish I could go back and tell my younger self, 'Call your dad. Reach out for help with people because they will actually believe you,'" she said. "The main reason why I didn't is because I really felt like nobody would believe me whenever I said that things just wasn't right at home."

When she turned 23, she supplied a knife to her boyfriend, and hid in a bathroom while he repeatedly stabbed her mother, according to a probable-cause statement. Then Gypsy and Nicholas Godejohn, who she met on a Christian dating website, made their way by bus to Godejohn's home in Wisconsin, where they were arrested.

Godejohn is serving a life sentence in Missouri while prosecutors cut Blanchard a deal because of the abuse she had endured.