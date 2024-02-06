Blanchard Elementary ranks high in study on academic growth

Blanchard Elementary "beats the odds," according to a recent study from Saint Louis University
An educational research facility within the university highlighted Blanchard Elementary in one of its recent studies. In "Beating the Odds: Student Growth in Missouri's High Poverty Schools," Blanchard is one of the highest ranked elementary schools in the state to achieve high student learning growth, despite having a high concentration of students from low-income backgrounds.
Principal Barbara Kohlfeld said Blanchard Elementary's different demographic of students is in no way a setback.
"We love our diversity, we celebrate our diversity," Kohlfeld said. "It makes no difference to us because our kids are still learning at a high level. We push forward with a lot of enthusiasm for what we do."
The report highlights Missouri schools that "beat the odds" by moving students forward or beyond proficiency rates when they start behind their peers.
All schools in the report serve high concentrations of students in poverty, but each school varied in the amount of academic growth, the study noted. Poverty in schools was measured by how many students were eligible for the federal free or reduced lunch program.
Blanchard Elementary ranked the highest in terms of English Language Arts (ELA) learning out of all schools assessed.
"We really strive for reading above grade level and spend most of our time, personnel and resources on being really great readers," Kohlfeld said.
Students are frequently tested throughout the school year, so educators always know which students need more attention, according to Kohlfeld.
The study rated Missouri schools by "PRiME Growth Scores," an indication of which schools move students toward or beyond proficiency even if students at the schools start the year behind their peers.
In addition to reading, the study lists elementary schools with the highest PRiME Growth Scores in mathematics. Blanchard Elementary was ranked the third highest out of the top 30 schools measured.
Blanchard's noticeable excellence is not a recent achievement, according to Kohlfeld.
In 2015, the U.S. Department of Education listed Blanchard Elementary as a National Blue Ribbon School.
For Kohlfeld, a positive school culture goes a long way in successful education. She called Blanchard Elementary "a school of the heart."
"It's all about making students feel loved and successful," Kohlfeld said. "We want our kids to be happy, we want them to love school and feel safe."
The report also highlighted the following schools in Missouri's Bootheel region:
