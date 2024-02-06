Blanchard Elementary ranks high in study on academic growth

Blanchard Elementary "beats the odds," according to a recent study from Saint Louis University

An educational research facility within the university highlighted Blanchard Elementary in one of its recent studies. In "Beating the Odds: Student Growth in Missouri's High Poverty Schools," Blanchard is one of the highest ranked elementary schools in the state to achieve high student learning growth, despite having a high concentration of students from low-income backgrounds.

Principal Barbara Kohlfeld said Blanchard Elementary's different demographic of students is in no way a setback.

"We love our diversity, we celebrate our diversity," Kohlfeld said. "It makes no difference to us because our kids are still learning at a high level. We push forward with a lot of enthusiasm for what we do."

The report highlights Missouri schools that "beat the odds" by moving students forward or beyond proficiency rates when they start behind their peers.

All schools in the report serve high concentrations of students in poverty, but each school varied in the amount of academic growth, the study noted. Poverty in schools was measured by how many students were eligible for the federal free or reduced lunch program.

Blanchard Elementary ranked the highest in terms of English Language Arts (ELA) learning out of all schools assessed.

"We really strive for reading above grade level and spend most of our time, personnel and resources on being really great readers," Kohlfeld said.