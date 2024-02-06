Bishop meets with local departing Methodist churches

Representatives of six area congregations who have voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church met Monday, May 15, in Cape Girardeau with Bishop Scott Jones of the Heartland Conference of the newly- organized Global Methodist Church (GMC).

One of those present for the meeting in Dempster Hall on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University was former Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder, who described himself as a "multi-generational" Methodist.

"I was enormously impressed with Bishop Jones' presentation. He was an open book and comes with formidable Methodist credentials," said Kinder, who noted Jones was formerly bishop of the United Methodist Church's Texas Conference until his UMC retirement last year.

"That (Jones) would take the trouble to fly to Missouri from Dallas and drive himself down to Cape to meet with Methodists from around Southeast Missouri who've made the decision to leave the UMC impressed me and everyone there," he added.

Approximately 100 people representing six Methodist churches were present: Centenary in Cape Girardeau; Zion in Gordonville; Arcadia Valley in Ironton, Missouri; Dexter, Missouri; Whitewater; and Perryville, Missouri.

Kevin Barron, pastor of Perryville UMC and Crossroads UMC in Bollinger County, was also present to hear Jones.