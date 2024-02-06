Bird sanctuary suspends director over lewd conduct charges

EUREKA, Mo. — The World Bird Sanctuary in suburban St. Louis has suspended executive director Brian Bissonnette after he was charged with exposing himself at a pharmacy parking lot.
The sanctuary’s board of directors announced the suspension Friday, a day after news reports first surfaced, though the alleged crime happened in March at a Walgreens in Eureka. He was charged in July with 20 municipal ordinance violations of lewd and immoral conduct.
A message seeking comment from Bissonnette’s attorney was not immediately returned.
Eureka prosecutor Katherine Butler told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Bissonnette is accused of standing near a Redbox dispenser and exposing himself to people renting or returning movies.
Bissonnette was named director of the sanctuary in July 2016 after a career in Army intelligence.
Pertinent address:
World Bird Sanctuary, Eureka, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.