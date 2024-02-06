Bill to allow police to live outside St. Louis advances

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A panel of Missouri senators on Tuesday advanced a bill that would temporarily end a decades-long requirement St. Louis police live in the city.

The Senate's public safety committee voted 5-2 in favor of the measure, which would lift the residency requirement for police, firefighters and other first-responders in the city through 2023. The bill could come up for debate and a final vote in the Senate as early as today.

The bill gained traction in Missouri as protesters outraged by George Floyd's death in Minnesota police custody have renewed calls for a community policing model, where officers are encouraged to get to know their precincts and focus on de-escalation.

State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, a St. Louis Democrat and frequent protest leader, said allowing police to live outside St. Louis could contribute to tensions between police and communities.

"You're talking about officers that don't culturally understand why these communities have so much anger, all the oppression that they're currently going through," Aldridge said.

He said, depending on where police are recruited from, the change could also mean fewer police officers of color patrolling a city that's almost evenly split between Black and white residents.

The current bill would allow officers to live within a one-hour response time of St. Louis, which is 48% white and 45% Black, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates for 2019.

Counties tend to get whiter farther out from St. Louis. About 68% of St. Louis County is white and 25% is Black. St. Charles County is almost 90% white.

There are still disparities among St. Louis police compared to the city's population under the current residency rule. Roughly 67% of St. Louis police are white, according to data provided by the agency. Another 30% are Black.

The St. Louis Board of Police Commissioners enacted the residency requirement in 1973. The rule is still in place and requires police to live in the city for at least seven years before moving.

Former U.S. Rep. Dick Gephardt, who pushed for the change during his time as a St. Louis alderman, at the time told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the residency requirement would "help the city financially and make it a safer place to live."

Rules that police and city employees live where they work rose in popularity in the 1970s, said Peter Eisinger, a retired New School professor who studied residency requirements.