Big scare: Man's haunted lawn also serves as charity fundraiser

The haunted lawn at 2230 Sussex Drive will come to life Halloween night with mechanized monsters and wailing witches to provide scares in one of Cape Girardeau’s most popular neighborhoods for trick-or-treating.

Over the past five years, Cape Girardeau entrepreneur Luke Sample’s Halloween display has drawn trick-or-treaters by the thousands to Wyandotte Acres subdivision in Cape Girardeau.

Beginning in 2013 with a motionless display of horror props, Sample’s supply of scares has grown each year, adding a hangman prop he built in 2014 and a screaming electric-chair prop in 2015.

With this year’s additions of a swinging scarecrow, a witch jumping from her chair and a 15-foot-tall Grim Reaper; it takes Sample nearly a week to set up his eight moving props.

“Most of the big moving pieces are all pneumatically driven (with) air compressors. There’s a little bit of air, a little bit of electrical engineering and a little bit of computer programming,” he said.

A Halloween monster jumps out from Luke Sample's Halloween display Monday in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

At the end of his display, a cauldron hangs where visitors may donate money to Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

“Last year was our biggest year,” Sample said. “We did over $2,500 last year, and the year before, I think we crossed $1,000.”

His neighbors have noticed the display’s increase in popularity over the years as well, with one neighbor giving out 4,000 pieces of candy before 8:30 p.m. on Halloween 2016.