Big Brothers Big Sisters marks 20th anniversary

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri is celebrating 20 years in Cape Girardeau this week, but the story is bigger than a celebratory ribbon cutting, bigger even than the thousands of people who have benefited from the one-to-one mentorship program the organization is best known for.

The more than 2,000 matches and more than 6,000 people touched by the program, as mentioned on bbbsemo.org/cape-20/, refers only to participants in that one-to-one mentorship program, said Becky Hatter, BBBSEMO CEO and president.

"In addition to that, we have a districtwide partnership with the school district for our ABCToday program," Hatter said. The program is a collective impact model, and tracks and responds to the ABCs: attendance, behavior and course performance. About 4,000 students in 9 buildings in the Cape Girardeau school district benefit.

Many community partners form a unique network at each school building, Hatter said, and together with each building's principal, they work toward best outcomes.

That started in 2006, Hatter said, and in 2014, a third program allows service to bridge to early adulthood: Big Futures.

"It gives our alumni littles a support system and bridge to young adult life," Hatter said. "Our families have different barriers, and our littles might not be introduced to post secondary opportunities, whether that's work, a trade school, college or the military."

Ashley Seiler, southern region executive director with BBBSEMO, joined the agency in 2003, and was one of three full-time staff members. Since then, through developing relationships with partners, families and volunteers, the Cape Girardeau office has grown to include seven full-time and one part-time staff.

"It's really trying to understand how to help kids in our community, and the entire community," Seiler said. "A huge part of what we do is ensuring we don't leave these kids when they graduate. Support and encouragement during some of the most important parts of their lives, deciding what to do with themselves."

Seiler said she's known one family since the daughter was in second grade, and she's now in graduate school. "It's really cool to have the trust of these families who want to invite us in, stay connected, and now we're talking next generation."

Southeast Missouri State University has historically played a huge role with the Cape Girardeau chapter, Hatter said. From the initial grant that helped open the office to now providing volunteers to be mentors and support for graduating littles who attend there, they've been instrumental, she said.

Mentoring a little brother or sister involves a trusted partnership with the entire family, Seiler said.

"It's a big deal for us, and we take that responsibility very seriously," Seiler said. "We really want the parents' voice. We're supporting this family in every way possible."

Hatter said the Cape Girardeau community is exceptional. "They found us initially and ultimately, we expanded our service area to include this region," Hatter said. Previously, the organization had been Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Greater St. Louis Area, but adding Cape Girardeau meant a rebrand, she said.

Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Charlie Herbst was one of the initial three people working to bring the organization to Cape Girardeau, along with former KFVS-12 news anchor Dave Courvoisier and Jason Crowell, past Missouri House Representative and State Senator.

At the time, Herbst said, in about 1998, he was a police officer working in the community, looking for ways to develop relationships with positive role models. Courvoisier had been involved with BBBS in southern Nevada for several years, Herbst said, and the two teamed up to figure out the best way to establish a chapter in Cape Girardeau.