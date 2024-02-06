All sections
NewsSeptember 15, 2017

Bids accepted in Jackson High School project

Work continues on the freshman-center addition to Jackson High School, still on track to open for the 2018-2019 school year, according to a school official. Funding for the project was secured by Proposition J, an April ballot measure passed by voters to improve and expand district facilities...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Work continues on the freshman-center addition to Jackson High School, still on track to open for the 2018-2019 school year, according to a school official.

Funding for the project was secured by Proposition J, an April ballot measure passed by voters to improve and expand district facilities.

At Tuesday’s regular school-board meeting, four bids were accepted.

Subcontractors will complete masonry work, electrical, plumbing and HVAC work on the freshman center.

Brockmiller Construction is the construction management company, and it is assisting the district with the bid process, Bleau Deckerd, associate superintendent of finance and business operations, wrote in an email Thursday.

Masonry work will be done by Foeste Masonry of Cape Girardeau, whose base bid of $926,000 was the lower of two bids received.

Cotner Electric Co. of Cape Girardeau will do the electrical work. Its bid of close to $1.1 million was the lowest of four, coming in about $100,000 less than the next lowest bidder.

Raider Mechanical Inc. of Park Hills, Missouri, submitted the low bid, $490,000, for the plumbing work and was awarded the job.

The HVAC work will be completed by Associated Sheet Metal of Jackson. Its bid was close to $1.1 million, about $100,000 lower than the next lowest bid.

Brockmiller is performing the footings and foundation work, which started last week, Deckerd wrote in the email.

The electricians and plumbing contractors needed to be on site this week to install sleeves in the footings for future utilities, Deckerd added.

More bid packages will be opened Oct. 19, district superintendent John Link said during Tuesday’s board meeting.

As to whether the project is still on schedule, Deckerd wrote in the email, “We hit rock when digging the basement and ended up removing 1900 cubic yards of rock, which set us back a few days, but we feel good about where we are on the project at this time. We feel like we have the right team in place to make this happen and as long as Mother Nature cooperates we anticipate staying on track.”

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

315 S. Missouri St., Jackson, Mo.

