Bids accepted in Jackson High School project

Work continues on the freshman-center addition to Jackson High School, still on track to open for the 2018-2019 school year, according to a school official.

Funding for the project was secured by Proposition J, an April ballot measure passed by voters to improve and expand district facilities.

At Tuesday’s regular school-board meeting, four bids were accepted.

Subcontractors will complete masonry work, electrical, plumbing and HVAC work on the freshman center.

Brockmiller Construction is the construction management company, and it is assisting the district with the bid process, Bleau Deckerd, associate superintendent of finance and business operations, wrote in an email Thursday.

Masonry work will be done by Foeste Masonry of Cape Girardeau, whose base bid of $926,000 was the lower of two bids received.

Cotner Electric Co. of Cape Girardeau will do the electrical work. Its bid of close to $1.1 million was the lowest of four, coming in about $100,000 less than the next lowest bidder.

Raider Mechanical Inc. of Park Hills, Missouri, submitted the low bid, $490,000, for the plumbing work and was awarded the job.