Bicentennial: Cape's connection to 1904 St. Louis World's Fair

A trip to the Wehking Alumni Center on the Southeast Missouri State University campus will allow a visitor the opportunity to step back in time.

Inside Wehking are art reproductions more than a century old, donated to the university by railroad pioneer Louis Houck.

Houck, who served a total of 40 years on Southeast's governing Board of Regents, had visited the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis.

While there, Houck purchased a collection of 60 art pieces by August Gerber of Germany.

Gerber's work won him a gold medal at the nearly nine-month-long fair.

Impressed with its beauty, Houck bought Gerber's collection for $1,888.25 ($57,113 in 2021 dollars).

Originally placed in Statuary Hall at Southeast's Academic Hall, nine of those reproductions are installed today at Wehking.

"The St. Louis World's Fair was not the first of its kind, but it was the first one many Americans took notice of," said historian Nickell.

By the numbers

The Chicago World's Fair, technically referred to as the "World's Columbian Exposition," was the largest such fair, drawing an estimated 27 million people between May and October 1893.

Just more than a decade later, St. Louis's Forest Park was the stage for the 1904 Fair, drawing approximately 20 million between April and December 1904.

America's population was notably smaller in the first decade of the 20th century, as the Census Bureau reported only 82 million people were living in the then-45 U.S. states in 1904.

An estimated 62 countries and 43 states had exhibition booths on the 1,200 acres of Forest Park fairgrounds -- an area at the time larger than New York's famed Central Park.

The fair's formal name was the "Louisiana Purchase Exposition," staged in honor of the 1803 acquisition of 828,000 square miles by the fledging United States -- a massive addition that included what is now the entire state of Missouri.

The U.S. paid France $15 million for the territory, or $18 per-square-mile, for land covering what is now all or part of fifteen states.

Travel from Cape

"A railroad was built from St. Louis to Cape Girardeau, enabling many southeast Missourians to travel to the fair," said Nickell, who added in the nascent days of the 20th century it could take 12 hours to get to Cape from St. Louis by riverboat.

"The train trip cut the travel between the two cities to four hours," said Nickell. "You could take the train from Cape in the early morning, stay all day at the fair and be home the same day."

"The greatest growth of Cape Girardeau happened between 1905 and 1931, and I suspect the World's Fair and the railroad had a lot to do with that," opined Nickell.