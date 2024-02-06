Bi-state Christmas Country Church Tour returns this week

Perry County Heritage Tourism will offer its 18th annual Christmas Country Church Tour from 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, and Friday, Dec. 16. The self-guided tour features century-old rural churches in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties in Missouri; and in Randolph County, Illinois.
In 2015, AAA Magazine listed the tour as a "travel treasure."
Each church is appropriately decorated for the season and will have greeters. Some participating congregations will also offer Christmas music and refreshments to visitors.
The tour is free and patrons have the option of leaving a donation at each stop.
Some churches are not Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant.
Additionally, some sites do not have electric service and may not have an indoor restroom for visitors.
For more information, visit www.visitperrycounty.com; Facebook; via email at trish@perryvillemo.com; or by phone, (573) 547-1097.
Those who wish a printed copy of a map detailing tour stops may visit Perry County Heritage Tourism's center at 508 N. Main St. in Perryville, Missouri, during business hours.
