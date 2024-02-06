All sections
NewsDecember 13, 2022

Bi-state Christmas Country Church Tour returns this week

Perry County Heritage Tourism will offer its 18th annual Christmas Country Church Tour from 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, and Friday, Dec. 16. The self-guided tour features century-old rural churches in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties in Missouri; and in Randolph County, Illinois...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Patrons visit St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church Dec. 18, 2020, in Pocahontas as part of the Christmas Country Church Tour. This year, the 18th annual tour, sponsored by Perry County Heritage Tourism, will be held Thursday, Dec. 15, and Friday, Dec. 16.
Patrons visit St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church Dec. 18, 2020, in Pocahontas as part of the Christmas Country Church Tour. This year, the 18th annual tour, sponsored by Perry County Heritage Tourism, will be held Thursday, Dec. 15, and Friday, Dec. 16.Southeast Missourian file

Perry County Heritage Tourism will offer its 18th annual Christmas Country Church Tour from 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, and Friday, Dec. 16. The self-guided tour features century-old rural churches in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties in Missouri; and in Randolph County, Illinois.

In 2015, AAA Magazine listed the tour as a "travel treasure."

Of note

Each church is appropriately decorated for the season and will have greeters. Some participating congregations will also offer Christmas music and refreshments to visitors.

The tour is free and patrons have the option of leaving a donation at each stop.

Some churches are not Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant.

Additionally, some sites do not have electric service and may not have an indoor restroom for visitors.

Ways to connect

For more information, visit www.visitperrycounty.com; Facebook; via email at trish@perryvillemo.com; or by phone, (573) 547-1097.

Those who wish a printed copy of a map detailing tour stops may visit Perry County Heritage Tourism's center at 508 N. Main St. in Perryville, Missouri, during business hours.

Featured locations (all are in Missouri unless otherwise noted)

  • National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, 1811 W. St. Joseph St., Perryville.
  • Hill of Peace Church, 510 Perry County Road 304, Friedenberg.
  • Zion Lutheran Church, 6483 S. U.S. 61, Longtown.
  • Grace Lutheran Church, 53 Grace Lane, Uniontown.
  • St. Joseph Catholic Church, 138 St. Joseph Lane, Apple Creek.
  • St. Maurus Catholic Church, 10198 Route B, Biehle.
  • Trinity Lutheran Church, 3700 Cape Girardeau County Road 415, Friedheim.
  • First Baptist Church, 4154 Route E, Oak Ridge.
  • Apple Creek Presbyterian Church, junction of Cape Girardeau County Roads 530 and 543, Pocahontas.
  • St. John's Lutheran Church, 158 Little St., Pocahontas.
  • Zion Lutheran Church, 264 Main St., Pocahontas.
  • Lutheran Heritage Center & Log Cabin College, 75 Church St., Altenburg.
  • Trinity Lutheran Church, 57 Church St., Altenburg.
  • Concordia Lutheran Church, 10172 Route C, Frohna.
  • Brazeau Presbyterian Church, 106 Church Lane, Frohna.
  • Salem Lutheran Church-Farrar, 287 Perry County Road 328, Perryville.
  • Bethlehem Baptist Church-Crosstown, 160 Perry County Road 350, Perryville.
  • Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Crosstown, 2888 Perry County Road 314, Perryville.
  • Crossroads United Methodist Church, Bollinger County Road 200, off Route KK, Sedgewickville.
  • Whitewater Presbyterian Church, Bollinger County Road 256, one mile off Route KK, Sedgewickville.
  • Zion Lutheran Church-Crosstown, 21202 Route C, Perryville.
  • St. James Catholic Church-Crosstown, 21694 Route C, Perryville.
  • Old McKendree Chapel, 4080 Bainbridge Road, Jackson.
  • St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church-Silver Lake, 10138 Route T, Perryville.
  • St. Joseph Catholic Church-Highland, 2640 Route K, Perryville.
  • Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 481 Immaculate Conception Drive, St. Mary.
  • Kaskaskia Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 207 First St., Kaskaskia, Illinois.
  • Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 200 Market St., Ste, Genevieve.
  • Immanuel Lutheran Church, 8234 Main St., Altenburg.
  • Christ the Savior Catholic Church-Brewer, 55 Shady Lane, Perryville.
  • New Salem United Methodist Church, 650 Route AA, Daisy.
  • Caney Fork Baptist Church, 3580 Cape Girardeau County Road 472, Oak Ridge.
  • Saxon Lutheran Memorial with live nativity, 296 Saxon Memorial Drive, Frohna. (Friday only)
  • Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 304 Cape Girardeau County Road 513, New Wells.
  • Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church-Sereno, 172 Perry County Road 920, Perryville.
  • Trinity Lutheran Church-Egypt Mills, 5665 Cape Girardeau County Road 635, Cape Girardeau.
  • Sargent's Chapel Lutheran Church-Sedgewickville, 34696 Bollinger County Road 234, Marble Hill.
Story Tags
Local News
