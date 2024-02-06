Betty Livesay: “Smile daily.”

Betty Livesay is a lively grandmother from Wolf Lake, Illinois. When she is not riding four-wheelers down by the river, she is cooking for her family or reading books with the grandkids. Her motto? “Smile daily. Worry about nothing. Pray about everything.” And since getting diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma in February 2019, those words have propelled her forward to live her best life.
“To hear the word ‘cancer,’ that’s the worst part,” says Livesay, who admits the initial shock is not something you can prepare for. Yet within one month of her diagnosis, she was having surgery to remove the cancerous lymph node from her body. After 21 radiation treatments, she was declared cancer-free.
“It’s not a good feeling to have cancer, but you pull together during the experience,” says Livesay, who admits not only is she stronger, but her faith is, too.
Which is really what got her through. Knowing God was with her was a big part of the healing journey. Being able to pray big, bold prayers and then turn around and use her faith and experience with breast cancer to help others is now her new passion and purpose. Surrounded by her own amazing support system, Livesay is determined to give back to the community by participating in local support groups and Pink Up Cape activities. She knows many people may be hesitant about attending a support group for the first time but always encourages women to go and check it out.
“It isn’t a sit-down crying session,” Livesay says. “We laugh and share each others’ experiences. Each person is different, and everyone has their own story.”
They are stories that are shared openly, but many that are written privately through the process of journaling. It’s a hobby Livesay has come to enjoy, knowing writing has helped her hone in on a part of her life she won’t ever forget. Cancer can take so much from a person, but it also gives clarity to the important things in life, like relationships and faith. Leaning into those things can make a world of difference.
If you or a family member is going through cancer, Livesay wants you to remember this: “Don’t listen to anyone’s horror stories, but trust in God. Definitely go to your support groups.” And above all, “Keep your chin up!”
