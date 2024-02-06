Betty Livesay: “Smile daily.”

Which is really what got her through. Knowing God was with her was a big part of the healing journey. Being able to pray big, bold prayers and then turn around and use her faith and experience with breast cancer to help others is now her new passion and purpose. Surrounded by her own amazing support system, Livesay is determined to give back to the community by participating in local support groups and Pink Up Cape activities. She knows many people may be hesitant about attending a support group for the first time but always encourages women to go and check it out.

“It isn’t a sit-down crying session,” Livesay says. “We laugh and share each others’ experiences. Each person is different, and everyone has their own story.”

They are stories that are shared openly, but many that are written privately through the process of journaling. It’s a hobby Livesay has come to enjoy, knowing writing has helped her hone in on a part of her life she won’t ever forget. Cancer can take so much from a person, but it also gives clarity to the important things in life, like relationships and faith. Leaning into those things can make a world of difference.

Breast cancer survivor Betty Livesay of Wolf Lake, Illinois, poses for a portrait Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the Southeast Missourian photo studio in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian

If you or a family member is going through cancer, Livesay wants you to remember this: “Don’t listen to anyone’s horror stories, but trust in God. Definitely go to your support groups.” And above all, “Keep your chin up!”