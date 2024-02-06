'Best Little Fair in the Land' returns to Southeast Missouri

An event dubbed the "Best Little Fair in the Land" will make its return to Southeast Missouri next week.

The East Perry Community Fair, a staple of Altenburg, Missouri, will have free admission, free parking and free entertainment for attendees Sept. 23 and 24.

The fair is coming off a record year in attendance, according to a news release from organizers. It was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The two-day event will have livestock shows, dozens of food vendors and much more.

The "Best Little Fair in the Land" will officially kickoff the afternoon of Sept. 23 following a parade and opening ceremonies.

The parade will start at Maple Street and head east down Main Street until Church Street, it will then head south on Church to the fairgrounds.

Mitch Miller has been selected as the grand marshal for the 2022 EPC Fair. Miller has worked the fair for 50 years as an employee of Kohfield Distributing. He retired in January 2022.

"There are few more deserving of the honor, especially when you consider what he has done for the fair over the years," a release on Miller's selection said.

"I would consider it a great honor of my life," Miller said in the release.