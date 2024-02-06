'Best Little Fair in the Land' returns to Southeast Missouri

An event dubbed the "Best Little Fair in the Land" will make its return to Southeast Missouri next week.
The East Perry Community Fair, a staple of Altenburg, Missouri, will have free admission, free parking and free entertainment for attendees Sept. 23 and 24.
The fair is coming off a record year in attendance, according to a news release from organizers. It was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The two-day event will have livestock shows, dozens of food vendors and much more.
The "Best Little Fair in the Land" will officially kickoff the afternoon of Sept. 23 following a parade and opening ceremonies.
The parade will start at Maple Street and head east down Main Street until Church Street, it will then head south on Church to the fairgrounds.
Mitch Miller has been selected as the grand marshal for the 2022 EPC Fair. Miller has worked the fair for 50 years as an employee of Kohfield Distributing. He retired in January 2022.
"There are few more deserving of the honor, especially when you consider what he has done for the fair over the years," a release on Miller's selection said.
"I would consider it a great honor of my life," Miller said in the release.
A number of fair traditions will once again be featured in this year's iteration.
The "World Championship" Mule Jumping Competition, the biggest draw of the event, organizers said, will take place 4 p.m. Sept. 24.
Those arriving to the fair with an appetite will be able to feast on Philly cheesesteaks, nachos, funnel cakes and the fair's "famous" grilled cheese sandwiches, the release said.
This year's musical acts will feature some homegrown talent. Logan Allan Chapman, a Chaffee, Missouri, native, will take the stage Sept.. 24 at 1 p.m. Carly Green and Ian Ferguson, both from around Perryville, Missouri, will follow Chapman.
The fair will, once again, heavily feature livestock shows. The two largest competitions will be among the largest beef cattle shows in the state.
"The mainstay of the fair is still the competition judging of livestock, crops and home economics entries, as well as many classes for 4-H and FFA projects," the release said.
The fair will also feature rides both days from Clay County Amusements. Wristbands are $20 per day. Individual rides are $3 per ride.
Fairgoers -- with the exception of livestock trucks and pull trucks and tractors -- must enter the parking areas via Poplar Street unless otherwise directed. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to arrive early to help shorten wait times.
Additional information, including a full schedule and list of food options can be found on the fair's Facebook page.