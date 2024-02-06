Best Bets: Music and lots of food

Live music downtown tonight

Three Cape Girardeau-based bands will perform live, original music tonight in a show at Shakers Bar in downtown Cape.

Isabella, Guy Morgan and The Scatterguns will team up for a downtown throwdown at the bar, 2 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau.

Zach Smith, guitarist for Isabella, said the band's sound is a little bit pop punk with some alternative rock or metal thrown into the mix.

Smith said Isabella has a new album cmoing out later this spring, and just finished a collaborative writing process.

The Scatterguns perform in this undated photo. Submitted

He's looking forward to the show, he said, because the band's following is strong in Southeast Missouri.

Isabella has played Warped Tour and Pointfest in St. Louis, Smith said, but the clubs in Cape Girardeau have a different energy.

Josh Tomlin, frontman for The Scatterguns, said of the band's sound, "It's very Southeast Missouri." Southern rock played through a punk rock filter, he said, but with heavy metal, punk rock, hard rock influences. "We have a pretty heavy, pretty loud, sometimes abrasive sound but a lot of the lyrical themes could be country or southern rock songs," Tomlin said. "They're about small town isolation, rural economic depression, fear of change and also that stubborn pride of where you're from."

Nate Comer, aka Party Nate, is lead singer and plays lead guitar for Guy Morgan, a full-on rock & roll band with a punk rock attitude, as he put it.

Guy Morgan also has a new album coming out this summer -- the band's fourth, he said, and will be titled "Welcome to Bikini Beach."