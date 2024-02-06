Rep. Jamie Burger (R-148-Benton), identified earlier this week by the Missouri Times online magazine as one of the "freshmen to watch" in the state's General Assembly, said Thursday he wants to try to spare local governments in Missouri from direct citizen blowback when it comes to removing or relocating historical markers or monuments.

Burger's "Right to Remember" legislation, House Bill 1019, does not have a co-sponsor and the proposed measure is not set for a hearing in the Missouri House.

"I don't agree with relocating monuments," said Burger, adding in his view, such memorials should be kept for future generations.

Burger's bill prohibits a historical marker's removal unless the government entity holds a public hearing first and afterward receives a majority vote from local elected officials to "disturb" the monument.

Identical bills filed by other legislators in the 2019 and 2020 House sessions never made it to the floor for consideration.

Burger said the bill is "not really" a response to the vote last summer by the Cape Girardeau City Council to remove the Confederate States of America monument from the city's Ivers Square -- a decision met with some amount of controversy.

"I'd like to take some of the heat off local officials by having a 'higher power' weigh in," Burger said, adding his bill creates a mechanism for the state to establish requirements for removal or relocation of historical cenotaphs.

The first-term lawmaker has considerable history in local politics.

Burger served 18 years on the Scott County Commission, 12 as its presiding commissioner, and was employed by ready-mix concrete company Buzzi Unicem.