Rep. Jamie Burger (R-148-Benton), identified earlier this week by the Missouri Times online magazine as one of the "freshmen to watch" in the state's General Assembly, said Thursday he wants to try to spare local governments in Missouri from direct citizen blowback when it comes to removing or relocating historical markers or monuments.
Burger's "Right to Remember" legislation, House Bill 1019, does not have a co-sponsor and the proposed measure is not set for a hearing in the Missouri House.
"I don't agree with relocating monuments," said Burger, adding in his view, such memorials should be kept for future generations.
Burger's bill prohibits a historical marker's removal unless the government entity holds a public hearing first and afterward receives a majority vote from local elected officials to "disturb" the monument.
Identical bills filed by other legislators in the 2019 and 2020 House sessions never made it to the floor for consideration.
Burger said the bill is "not really" a response to the vote last summer by the Cape Girardeau City Council to remove the Confederate States of America monument from the city's Ivers Square -- a decision met with some amount of controversy.
"I'd like to take some of the heat off local officials by having a 'higher power' weigh in," Burger said, adding his bill creates a mechanism for the state to establish requirements for removal or relocation of historical cenotaphs.
The first-term lawmaker has considerable history in local politics.
Burger served 18 years on the Scott County Commission, 12 as its presiding commissioner, and was employed by ready-mix concrete company Buzzi Unicem.
A former Democrat, Burger became a Republican after losing a 2018 reelection bid to the Scott County Commission.
Burger defeated Will Perry 55%-45% to win the Aug. 4 Republican primary for the 148th District seat vacated by now-state Sen. Holly Rehder (R-Scott City.)
Burger was unopposed in the Nov. 3 election and took his seat last month.
Burger, whose district takes in Scott and Mississippi counties, has also introduced "dangerous dog" legislation, House Bill 992.
The bill, identical to a previous measure that failed to make it to the House floor in 2020, would expand the definition of a dangerous dog from one that bites a person or a domestic animal without provocation on at least two occasions to also include a dog whose behavior results in physical injury.
"I had an acquaintance who was knocked off his bicycle by a dog in a vicious attack," said Burger, who said the person in question was not bitten but suffered a broken collarbone and sustained considerable medical bills in recovery.
The protocol to be followed if a dog bites or physically injures a person or a domestic animal on more than one occasion, according to Burger's bill, is the dog will be taken by animal control or a county sheriff, impounded and held for 10 business days after the canine's owner is provided written notification and "thereafter destroyed."
The earlier incarnation of the legislation passed the Committee on Crime Prevention and Public Safety last year by a 9-1 vote, with Rep. Barry Hovis (R-146-Whitewater) voting in favor.
"Even if my bill doesn't pass this session," Burger said, "hopefully it will raise awareness that dog owners need to take responsibility for their pets."