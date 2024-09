As the United States comes to grips with the latest mass school shooting Wednesday, students, parents and school personnel have been on high alert in Southeast Missouri and across the state � some threats have resulted in arrests and others were found to be of no significance.

A Bell City, Missouri, student was arrested Thursday after making a threat, according to a probable-cause statement. In nearby Scott City, authorities examined another possible threat, but no discipline action was taken. In Southwest Missouri, a student was taken into custody after threatening to shoot up a school with an AK-47.

Luke Hare, 19, was arrested Thursday at his home in the Bell City episode, according to a probable-cause statement from the Stoddard County Sheriff�s Office.

According to the statement, Bell City High School principal Fred Scherer contacted the sheriff�s office at approximately 9:50 a.m. Thursday to report one of his students, whom he identified as Hare, had made a threat of violence.

Five students and a teacher gave written statements that they overheard the threat.

Hare had left the property before Scherer learned of the threat, according to the statement.

Upon Hare�s arrest, detectives found multiple firearms, including rifles and handguns, and .40-caliber and shotgun ammunition in Hare�s vehicle.

The weapons were seized at that time, according to the statement.

At Scott City, superintendent Brian Lee told the Southeast Missourian an investigation concluded a report of a threat wasn�t actually a threat.

�We take all of these types of situations seriously,� Lee wrote in an email to the newspaper. �We also involved local law enforcement, and they came to the same conclusion.�

He added, �We diligently follow up on all reports of this nature. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority.�

A woman claiming to be the mother of the boy in question wrote in a Facebook post her son was overheard talking about a video game. The post could not be independently verified by the Southeast Missourian.

In Cape Girardeau, according to a Jan. 26 news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers investigated a possible threat of violence at Central High School.