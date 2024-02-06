As the United States comes to grips with the latest mass school shooting Wednesday, students, parents and school personnel have been on high alert in Southeast Missouri and across the state ï¿½ some threats have resulted in arrests and others were found to be of no significance.

A Bell City, Missouri, student was arrested Thursday after making a threat, according to a probable-cause statement. In nearby Scott City, authorities examined another possible threat, but no discipline action was taken. In Southwest Missouri, a student was taken into custody after threatening to shoot up a school with an AK-47.

Luke Hare, 19, was arrested Thursday at his home in the Bell City episode, according to a probable-cause statement from the Stoddard County Sheriffï¿½s Office.

According to the statement, Bell City High School principal Fred Scherer contacted the sheriffï¿½s office at approximately 9:50 a.m. Thursday to report one of his students, whom he identified as Hare, had made a threat of violence.

Five students and a teacher gave written statements that they overheard the threat.

Hare had left the property before Scherer learned of the threat, according to the statement.

Upon Hareï¿½s arrest, detectives found multiple firearms, including rifles and handguns, and .40-caliber and shotgun ammunition in Hareï¿½s vehicle.

The weapons were seized at that time, according to the statement.

At Scott City, superintendent Brian Lee told the Southeast Missourian an investigation concluded a report of a threat wasnï¿½t actually a threat.

ï¿½We take all of these types of situations seriously,ï¿½ Lee wrote in an email to the newspaper. ï¿½We also involved local law enforcement, and they came to the same conclusion.ï¿½

He added, ï¿½We diligently follow up on all reports of this nature. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority.ï¿½

A woman claiming to be the mother of the boy in question wrote in a Facebook post her son was overheard talking about a video game. The post could not be independently verified by the Southeast Missourian.

In Cape Girardeau, according to a Jan. 26 news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers investigated a possible threat of violence at Central High School.