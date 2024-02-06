All sections
NewsJuly 23, 2018

Bell chimes 17 times at memorial for Branson boat victims

BRANSON, Mo. -- The 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank in a Missouri lake were remembered Sunday during a service attended by around 200 people in the tourism community of Branson. A church bell at Williams Chapel at College of the Ozarks chimed 17 times for those who died Thursday at Table Rock Lake, the Joplin Globe reported...

Associated Press
College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Missouri, held a community wide memorial service Sunday for the families, friends and victims of the duck boat tragedy on Table Rock Lake.
College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Missouri, held a community wide memorial service Sunday for the families, friends and victims of the duck boat tragedy on Table Rock Lake.Nathan Papes ~ The Springfield News-Leader via AP

BRANSON, Mo. -- The 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank in a Missouri lake were remembered Sunday during a service attended by around 200 people in the tourism community of Branson.

A church bell at Williams Chapel at College of the Ozarks chimed 17 times for those who died Thursday at Table Rock Lake, the Joplin Globe reported.

"Today we honor the 17 lives that were lost," said Branson Mayor Karen Best. "We honor the 14 survivors. And we honor the many heroes who did everything in their power to save lives."

The service was held at the college near the site of the accident, which happened as winds approached hurricane strength. The city and college hosted the remembrance for the victims.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Nine of the people who died were part of one Indiana family. Online fundraisers had raised more than $400,000 for their funeral expenses by Sunday afternoon.

Family members of victims of the Branson duck boat sinking on Table Rock Lake embrace at the end of Sunday's memorial service at the Williams Memorial Chapel on the campus of the College of the Ozarks near Branson, Missouri.
Family members of victims of the Branson duck boat sinking on Table Rock Lake embrace at the end of Sunday's memorial service at the Williams Memorial Chapel on the campus of the College of the Ozarks near Branson, Missouri.John Sleezer ~ The Kansas City Star via AP

Two GoFundMe campaigns are underway for the Coleman family, who lost three generations in the duck boat accident.

GoFundMe spokeswoman Katherine Cichy says it's verified one campaign that's raising money. Ingrid Coleman Douglas tells The Indianapolis Star a second campaign is also legitimate.

Others killed were from Missouri, Arkansas and Illinois.

State News
