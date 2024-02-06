Behind the badge: Cape County cop, tells his story

Growing up near Los Angeles, Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office had good interactions with law enforcement. He also had not-so-good ones. None of the experiences made him dream of becoming a cop.

At least, not until he moved to Cape Girardeau to play football.

As a transfer from Black Hills State University in South Dakota, Windbigler had been enjoying a full ride thanks to his physical abilities on the football field. But after moving himself and his wife across the country, an expected scholarship at Southeast Missouri State University failed to materialize.

"My hopes and dreams were yanked out from under me. It sent me into a panic. My future was uncertain. I had played football ever since I was 8 years old. There was no backup plan," Windbigler said.

Windbigler took a job with The Southeast Missourian delivering papers, a job to pay the bills while he tried to figure out what was next. During that time, a chance encounter with a police officer led to an invitation to play with law enforcement in a football game. Windbigler said "yes," and was subsequently offered a job.

Windbigler took a sheriff's office position in 2001 and has been in the department ever since.