Behind the badge: Cape County cop, tells his story

Growing up near Los Angeles, Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office had good interactions with law enforcement. He also had not-so-good ones. None of the experiences made him dream of becoming a cop.
At least, not until he moved to Cape Girardeau to play football.
As a transfer from Black Hills State University in South Dakota, Windbigler had been enjoying a full ride thanks to his physical abilities on the football field. But after moving himself and his wife across the country, an expected scholarship at Southeast Missouri State University failed to materialize.
"My hopes and dreams were yanked out from under me. It sent me into a panic. My future was uncertain. I had played football ever since I was 8 years old. There was no backup plan," Windbigler said.
Windbigler took a job with The Southeast Missourian delivering papers, a job to pay the bills while he tried to figure out what was next. During that time, a chance encounter with a police officer led to an invitation to play with law enforcement in a football game. Windbigler said "yes," and was subsequently offered a job.
Windbigler took a sheriff's office position in 2001 and has been in the department ever since.
He said it felt like the law enforcement football game was placed at just the right moment of his life. "Without a doubt," Windbigler added, certain aspects that brought him to football ended up drawing him into law enforcement.
"That team aspect was such a big part of my youth and was very apparent in law enforcement. ... It amazes me how specific influences in one's life can have such a dynamic influence," Windbigler said.
He jokingly added, "It's too bad a bunch of lawyers, entrepreneurs, or doctors didn't find me and ask me to play football with them."
The deputy doesn't envision leaving a department he has fallen in love with. As the public information officer (PIO) for the department, Windbigler has become a mixture of mentor to younger deputies and brand ambassador.
"My day-to-day focus is on keeping us transparent and maintaining a good relationship with the media to help them get information to the community as quickly as possible, especially during critical incidents," he explained.
The responsibilities of law enforcement are dynamic, even in a small town.
"You have to have that internal switch as an officer," Windbigler said. "One encounter can be just like talking to your uncle at home. But it can turn into something different at any moment, and then you have to react. It's a tough line to balance. Especially in today's world, our reactions can't be overbearing. If someone is getting into law enforcement because they think they want to drive a fast car and wear a uniform, they should probably look for a different job. Law enforcement is so much more than just wearing a badge and a gun. It's about being involved with your community and supporting local programs within it."
